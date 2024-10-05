A Viral Tweet About The Scholastic Book Fair Sparked A Hilariously Heated Discussion

We haven't thought about the Scholastic Book Fair in ages.
The glitter pens, the range of posters from cars to kittens, scented erasers, diaries complete with lock and key.
Oh right, and books.
But a tweet about the book fair recently went viral, and the replies were so real we could practically smell the chocolate-scented calculators and raspberry erasers.
@adamgreattweet decided to shake the snowglobe of nearly-forgotten elementary school memories and tweeted:
"i’m sorry but the scholastic book fair did not inspire a love of reading it created my love of shopping"
Not a soul argued.
But they had oh so much to contribute.
First and foremost, people on social media wholeheartedly agreed with the X user's take.
Some, however, did point out that while the book fair did not inspire a love for reading, it did force a need to grasp basic computation and budgeting skills.
And others claimed they showed growth in areas other than reading all thanks to the Scholastic Book Fair.
Sadly for some, though, the tweet unlocked deflating core childhood memories.
A few users on X also shared their disappointment that today's kids will never know the feeling of squeezing every penny out of those crisp bills.
... and now our love for shopping all makes sense.