Sam Elliott Drops The F-Bomb In Fiery New Video Supporting Harris—And Fans Are Fired Up

American actor Sam Elliott didn't mince words in the narration for a new ad from The Lincoln Project in support of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
Elliott, the 80-year-old star of the Paramount+ miniseries 1883–a prequel to Yellowstone–dropped the F-bomb while narrating a campaign video endorsing Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.
The clip begins with Elliott explaining to voters that Republican nominee Donald Trump "promises a divided America filled with lies and hate" while Democratic challenger Harris "stands for change."
"Kamala Harris has more courage, more honor, more guts, than [Trump] ever had," says Elliott before throwing it back to the voters.
“So you decide. Are we really going back down that same fu**ing broken road?"
"Or are we moving forward towards hope...towards freedom...towards change?"
The video was released by The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political action committee (PAC) founded by conservatives and Republicans determined to prevent Trump's re-election to the White House.
The video concludes with Elliott saying:
"There's promise that lies in change, and that time for change is now."
"So what the hell are you waiting for?"
The western actor asked certain male voters to dispense with misogynistic hangups and said, "Because if it's the woman thing, it's time to get over that."
Over a montage of Harris speaking at the DNC and various campaign appearances in battleground states, Elliott stressed it was time for "hope" and "change" and "to be a man and vote for a woman."
Fans of the Tombstone and The Big Lebowski star loved Elliott even more for his no-nonsense narration of the more qualified female candidate.
Users placed their bets on certain triggering effects from the ad.
The ad continued receiving high marks for its voice casting.
Elliott lent his voice to another campaign video endorsing Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020.
While a gentle piano rendition of the National Anthem played in the background, Elliott asked voters to "choose a president who brings out our best."
"Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree," said Elliott, adding that Americans just needed "to agree we all love this country and go from there."
With even more at stake in 2024, Elliott's urgency reflected in his message endorsing Harris is valid and resonates with most Americans fighting to preserve our democracy.