LGBTQ+ Rutgers Student Leaves MSNBC Host In Tears With Heartbreaking Question For Trump

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle interviewed a group of students from Rutgers University about voting in the upcoming election, and a student named Rachel Toepfer's simple question for former President Donald Trump got Ruhle choked up.
Asked what she would ask Vice President Kamala Harris, Toepfer said she would inquire how soon Congress would be able to "get the Equality Act passed."
Despite notable progress, LGBTQ+ Americans still face widespread discrimination across the nation. The inconsistent nature of state non-discrimination laws, combined with the absence of a permanent, comprehensive federal law, leaves millions vulnerable to uncertainty and potential discrimination, affecting their safety, families, and everyday lives.
The Equality Act seeks to address this by prohibiting discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity in areas such as businesses, employment, housing, federally funded programs, and other key settings. And Toepfer's questions were a stark representation of how LGBTQ+ are largely contemplating a potential Trump presidency,
And when asked what she would ask Trump, Toepfer said:
"I would ask him, 'Do you see me as a human?'"
A visibly moved Ruhle paused for a moment and said:
"I'm sorry."
Ruhle later acknowledged Toepfer in a post on X.
It was a heartbreaking moment that underscored what is at stake for the LGBTQ+ community in the event Trump wins a second term.
The interview took place at the same time that The Advocate, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ-focused publication, endorsed Harris.
The editors said Harris "is exponentially better on every issue than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump — issues including reproductive freedom, the economy, and climate change. But our endorsement focuses on her LGBTQ+ rights record, which is stellar, and what she promises to do in that realm as president."