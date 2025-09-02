Skip to content

Comedian Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney

People Reveal What Happened After A Parent Walked In On Them Having Sex

Mid-section shot of a naked couple kissing in a shower.
Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

"Reddit user Ambitious_Diamond_12 asked: 'People who have had parents walk in on you during sex, what happened?'"

By Thomas DaneSep 02, 2025
Having anyone walk in on you while you're getting on with a partner can be mortifying.

But having your parents walk in can be earth-shattering.

But it happens.

Parents don't know how to knock.

That is why you always LOCK THE DOOR!

Learned that lesson the hard way.

Redditor Ambitious_Diamond_12 wanted to hear about the times parents have messed up some hot moments, so they asked:

"People who have had parents walk in on you during sex, what happened?"

He was Straight

"A friend of mine had his dad walk in. Keep in mind, this was back in the 90s. He looks at them for a second, says 'well at least it's a girl this time,' and walks out. He was straight. Dad still laughs about it; his son is still annoyed."

- admlshake

Good Job

"Dad opened the door, we made eye contact, he closed the door while flashing me a thumbs up."

"Found him in the garage a few hours later and asked him not to tell my mom. He looked at me and said, 'Do you think I'm crazy!?' And that was that. I was like 16, I think."

"RIP Dad, you were f**king hilarious."

- Casamiire

You Knew?

"Future MIL caught us going at it. Told us we can't let her dad know, or he will kill us. A few months later, he caught us and said the same thing about future MIL. After we had been married a few years, somehow it came up and both were looking at each other saying - You knew but didn't tell me?"

- Jayhawker_Pilot

15-20

"I was 18 and my mom came home early, luckily she walked in like 15-20 seconds after we had finished. She opened my door, and we kinda just stared at each other for a second, and she just left lol. Later on that night, she just said, 'Please tell me you wore a condom, I’m too young for grandchildren. 😂.'"

- marcusxl22

It's All Good

"When I was a teen, I was at my then girlfriend, now wife's, father's house."

"He went to bed early for some reason and left us unsupervised downstairs."

"So we did what teens do and got to it. Well, about 15 mins in, he comes downstairs, I jump off, he doubles back upstairs."

"I leave immediately."

"I kinda avoid her attempts to get me to go to her house for a bit, I didnt wanna die, and then one day at work (fast food joint) her dad came up while I was working and basically says it's on him, he should have known better than to barge in on a pair of 17 year olds and he gets it, there's no anger and I'm welcome at his house still."

"This was 2008, so all worked out in the long run."

- KananJarrusCantSee

In Denmark

I was on an exchange trip to Denmark. The girl of the house (both 16 or 17) invited me to share her bed. Her mum walked in and saw us. At breakfast with the family present, she said that as u two were doing anyway, could we carry on sharing her fun for the weekend so Uncle Hans could have the spare room. And everybody nodded, good idea.

- kibbutznik1

Be Smart

"An ex invited me over while her parents were out, and we were teenagers. Her younger siblings were home and just watching TV, so we went to her room to fool around. Her younger brother walked in on us and then told her parents. Her dad was surprisingly cool about it. Asked if we could talk about what happened, I said, of course."

"He understood he couldn't stop us from doing it, he just wanted to make sure we were being safe and I was being respectful, and maybe next time we should lock the door. It was more of a sex talk I ever got from my parents, which was literally just 'don't be f**king stupid, please.'"

- Idontdanceforfun

Hurry Up!

"I was 16 and me and a girlfriend were going at it, and my dad opened my bedroom door and caught us. For like 3 seconds, we stared at each other and he said, 'Boy, when you get done, come help me fix this f*ckin truck.' Down the hallway, he yelled, 'And hurry the f**k up.' We never finished and went outside. My dad was under the hood. She said I can help too. He told her to go to the garage and get the pliers. Turns out her dad was a mechanic, and our parents became best friends after that."

- RalphsBerry

2nd Date

"Met this girl and stayed over after the 2nd date (lived with parents). She failed to tell me that her dad drops off their pug on her bed before work around 4 am every morning. I also sometimes wake up horny halfway through the night."

"So her dad opens the door while she is on top of me, she puts her head on the side of my neck, so I’m just staring at her dad. I don’t know what possessed me to do this, but while making eye contact… I bit her ear. Dad goes, 'Oh, I see what’s going on here.'"

"We dated for 9 years, and the dad never brought it up. Dad was actually really cool, and the girl ended up cheating on me with someone older than her dad and got pregnant. I feel sorry for the dad. Her mom also cheated on him, and he gave me a pep talk one day, saying to leave his daughter so my life doesn’t turn out like his. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree. I left after that."

- Graxin

Thanks, Dad

"I was about 18 or so, and I was hooking up with my step sister’s friend when my dad knocked on my door. Me and the friend stop, and my dad pops his head in and asks if I’m going anywhere tomorrow. I reply no, and then he leaves.

"The next day I asked him what that was all about and he replied, 'Well, I heard what was going on and I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t your stepsister.'"

"Thanks, Dad."

- Orangetown_Pu**ycrew

How was It?

"I was 16, with a girl from work, and we sneaked into my room while my parents were asleep. We messed around, etc, and during it, Dad walked in. He just said Oh! And then closed the door. So we continued."

" Funny thing is, an hour or so later, I let the girl out because she was going home. I closed the front door really quietly from the inside, and suddenly the light in the living room popped on, and Dad was sitting there in his chair with 2 cold beers. He said, 'Sit down, son... and how was it? 😂'"

"We just finished our beers and went to bed after. He never told my mom. My dad was awesome."

- Jorrie313

DINNER!!!

"His dad walked in on us, my BF at the time yelled at him to knock. Luckily, from where the bed is positioned, it’s blocked from the view of the door (this saved us thousands of times). He just said, 'Look, I get it, you're young rabbits, but I actually need to know what to make for dinner.' We replied, and he then said, 'Be on time for dinner,' and walked out. The chillness of that family baffles me to this day."

- lexdoesthebest

In the Middle

"Once, with my first boyfriend, we were in the middle of the act and his mom came in to put away some clothes, but instead of simply going back, she continued with her mission of putting away the clothes and my (ex) boyfriend had to kick her out of the room while I covered myself under the covers and wished I could disappear asap (I was 16/17 at the time)."

- Severe_Book_7976

Let's Laugh

"My ex-wife's father walked in on us right in the middle of 69ing. Never knew we could move that fast to separate and get covered up."

"He just laughed, asked his question, and left. We laughed our a**es off, but still super embarrassed."

- Jmoyer6153

Oh my goodness.

Do you have any anecdotes to share? Let us know in the comments.

