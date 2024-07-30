Skip to content

NYC Sanitation Trolls JD Vance With Perfectly-Timed Tweet About Discarded Couches

Olympics Commentator Fired After Making Sexist Remark About Female Swimmers

Australian 4x100 relay team
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard was given the boot after making a sexist remark about the Australian women 'doing their makeup' while hanging around the pool after their 4x100-meter freestyle relay win.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 30, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist.
Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard was fired after making a sexist remark about women swimmers during the Olympic Games coverage.

Following Australia's gold win in the 4×100-meter freestyle swim relay, Ballard commented, "Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their makeup," which was caught on a live microphone.

His co-commentator, Lizzie Simmonds, called the remark "outrageous." Eurosport promptly removed Ballard from his duties, issuing a statement condemning his comment. Ballard had over four decades of broadcasting experience in swimming, diving, and water polo.

Many people agreed with Eurosport's decision to remove Ballard from commenting.

They said his comments took away from the well-deserved victor.



Folks found his comments to be old-fashioned, at best.

A considerable number of people were mad that Ballad was censured for his words.




Still, many people praised Eurosport for their actions.

Ballad himself took to X (formerly Twitter) for his formal apology.

He might be back in a job soon.

As of the day after the match, Australia's teams seemed to be making a sweep of the Olympics, with five gold and four silver medals between them.

