Skip to content

Bernice King Blasts 'Vile' Deepfake Video Of Her Father MLK Jr. Endorsing Trump

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mount Fuji Just Had Its First Snowless October In 130 Years—And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Mount Fuji
Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

The iconic Japanese landmark has always sported a snowcapped peak in October—but not this year, thanks to unseasonably warm weather.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We're all for breaking records, but doing so because of projected climate change is another issue entirely.

For the first time in 130 recorded years, Mount Fuji in Japan did not experience snowfall during the month of October.

Loved for its hiking trails and attractive, scenic summit, Mount Fuji has become a beloved feature of Japan, and its first snowfall, usually in early October, is an eagerly anticipated moment each year.

But throughout 2024, Japan has had unusually warm temperatures, especially during the summer months. Fall temperatures have not provided much relief, with 80-degree days in October.

This October, the 12,000-foot-high summit of Mount Fuji was recorded as 1.6 Celsius, or 34.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The average temperature in previous years was staggeringly lower at negative 2 Celsius, or 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

X (Twitter) user Nathaniel St. Claire broke the news of the lack of snow to the rest of the internet.

Even if we aren't totally sure what it means, seeing no snow in November is enough to warrant attention.

Some fellow X (Twitter) users were understandably alarmed.






Others agreed, and focused on climate change becoming increasingly irreversible.







Even climate change skeptics must wonder what has changed on the iconic mountain summit. Right?

Latest News

More from News/environment

Herschel Walker
RSBN

Herschel Walker Dragged After Awkwardly Flubbing Trump’s Name Twice During Rally

When it comes to flubbing names at pivotal moments, nobody is likely to ever top John Travolta calling Idina Menzel "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars.

But if there ever was a contender, it is former Georgia Senate candidate and right-wing lunatic Herschel Walker during his big moment introducing Donald Trump at his Georgia rally on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner
NBC10 Philadelphia

Philadelphia DA Issues Epic Warning To Trump Supporters Ahead Of Election—And People Are Cheering

On the eve of the presidential election, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had people cheering after he issued an important warning to Trump supporters who plan to disrupt voting with violence or intimidation.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he made it clear that his office would crack down on anyone engaging in voter interference—so if they "eff around" they'll definitely "find out" there are serious consequences for such actions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person holding a paper heart that has been set on fire
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Ways They've Ever Gotten Dumped

While we know that not every relationship is destined to last, that knowledge really does nothing to make a breakup easier.

Every breakup is going to be devastating in its own unique way, but some breakups certainly outshine the rest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B; Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Cardi B Epically Blasts Elon Musk After He Called Her A 'Puppet' Of Kamala Harris

Rapper Cardi B, who officially endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, perfectly clapped back at Elon Musk's disparaging remarks about her after she experienced technical difficulty at a rally for Harris held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning "WAP" rapper fully backed Harris with a speech touching on women's rights and healthcare.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two kids playing pillow fight
Allen Taylor/Unsplash

Parents Break Down Which Secrets They Think Their Kids Are Hiding From Them

Mischievous kids think they can pull a fast one and fool their parents about anything. Most of the time, however, their lies are exposed and appropriate punishments are dealt.

Though their so-called "innocence" of youth gets them off the hook, their adorableness only gets them so far.

Keep ReadingShow less