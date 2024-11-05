Mount Fuji Just Had Its First Snowless October In 130 Years—And The Internet Is Freaking Out

We're all for breaking records, but doing so because of projected climate change is another issue entirely.
For the first time in 130 recorded years, Mount Fuji in Japan did not experience snowfall during the month of October.
Loved for its hiking trails and attractive, scenic summit, Mount Fuji has become a beloved feature of Japan, and its first snowfall, usually in early October, is an eagerly anticipated moment each year.
But throughout 2024, Japan has had unusually warm temperatures, especially during the summer months. Fall temperatures have not provided much relief, with 80-degree days in October.
This October, the 12,000-foot-high summit of Mount Fuji was recorded as 1.6 Celsius, or 34.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The average temperature in previous years was staggeringly lower at negative 2 Celsius, or 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
X (Twitter) user Nathaniel St. Claire broke the news of the lack of snow to the rest of the internet.
Mount Fuji experienced its first snowless October in 130 years. pic.twitter.com/hycej5L82R
— Nathaniel St. Clair (@NatStClair) October 30, 2024
Even if we aren't totally sure what it means, seeing no snow in November is enough to warrant attention.
Some fellow X (Twitter) users were understandably alarmed.
yeah it might be over for us
— matt. (@mattunlisted) October 31, 2024
You know we cooked when Mount Fuji ain't Fujing
— thatchelseafan (@CFCshayan) October 31, 2024
Others agreed, and focused on climate change becoming increasingly irreversible.
Climate change is climating 😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫
— ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) October 31, 2024
Climate change is the greatest threat facing humanity. Instead of spending billions on war, we need to be working collaboratively for a solution.
— 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) October 31, 2024
This is why we should take climate change seriously!
— Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) October 31, 2024
Even climate change skeptics must wonder what has changed on the iconic mountain summit. Right?