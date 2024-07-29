Mindy Cohn Claims 'Greedy B*tch' Costar Spoiled 'Facts Of Life' Revival—And Fans Have Guesses

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, Mindy Cohn revealed there will not be a Facts of Life revival after all, thanks to a "greedy b*tch" costar who caused a lot of "drama" by going behind their backs.
Cohn said a revival was in the works after the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience featuring Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman and Ann Dowd recreating a classic episode saw major success.
In fact, surviving castmates Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon and Lisa Whelchel met with producer Norman Lear over Zoom and even hired a writer.
“We got into talks and we hired a writer, and the four of us got together on Zoom."
“This was during COVID, and we had meetings with Norman about it.”
But Cohn said all came to a halt when one of the actors sought a different opportunity tied to the series.
“One of the girls went behind our backs, tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself, and devastated the rest of us."
“For a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it.”
She added:
“She was a greedy b*tch. I’ll say it.”
Though Cohn did not disclose the identity of the aforementioned castmate, she said that Lewis and his cohosts could do a little research on her Instagram and "guess" which actor caused the "drama."
You can watch below.
WARNING: NSFW language
Mindy Cohn on Sabotaged 'Facts of Life' Reboot: “What Happened Was Not Cute” | Jeff Lewisyoutu.be
Fans of the show did their fair share of digging.
Some believe the culprit to be Kim Fields, who played Tootie in the show, as she hasn't appeared in an Instagram post with Cohn since September 2022. Fields also missed an appearance alongside the other three ladies on The Drew Barrymore Show only a few months ago.
Others guessed it was Whelchel behind all the "drama" after noticing she was missing from a photo in one of Cohn's posts from 2022.
Regardless of who did what, fans were disappointed there is no longer a revival in the works.
And that was confirmed by Cohn herself, who deemed the project "very dead."
“It’s dead. It’s very dead."
“We were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty ― you know, ‘all for one, one for all’ ― and this kind of wrecked that, which is sad, really sad.”