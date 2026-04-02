Skip to content

JB Pritzker Just Epically Trolled Pam Bondi With The Perfect Fake LinkedIn Profile

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Meghan Thee Stallion Says Her Medical Emergency In Middle Of Broadway Performance Was 'Wake-Up Call'

Meghan Thee Stallion
Theo Wargo/Hot Girl Productions/Getty Images

Meghan Thee Stallion opened up about her medical emergency that forced her to be rushed to the hospital in the middle of a performance of Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, in which she's currently playing club owner Harold Zidler, remarking that her body "finally said enough."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It was recently announced that Meghan Thee Stallion would be taking up the part of club owner Harold Zidler in the latest Broadway production of Moulin Rouge!, and the rapper was incredibly vocal across her social media platforms about her excitement at getting the part.

But it seems that taking on the part amidst all of her other responsibilities might have been the cherry on top of a very over-scheduled cake.

During her performance as Zidler earlier this week, Stallion was off to an amazing start, not only driving up last-minute ticket sales but offering a unique presence on the stage. But about midway through the show, after Stallion had stepped off the stage, the audience was told the performance had to be paused briefly and instructed not to leave their seats.

Soon after, the show continued with an understudy stepping in as Zidler, leaving the audience to wonder what had happened to Meghan Thee Stallion and why she'd step away mid-show.

As it turned out, Stallion tried to stay for the entire show, but as she performed, it became undeniable to her that something was wrong, and she couldn't ignore her worsening symptoms any longer.

More importantly, having to receive medical care for what turned out to be, essentially, extreme exhaustion, Stallion realized that she needed to pay more attention to her health.

After receiving medical treatment, Stallion posted a photo from the show on Instagram and announced:

"Last night was a real wake-up call for me."
"I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough."
"It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage."
"I really tried to push through my performance, but I just couldn’t."
"Hotties, I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me, and I hate letting y'all down."
"I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been."
"I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve."
"Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything."

You can see the post here:

Fans were quick to wish Meghan Thee Stallion well and to reassure her that her health should come first.

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

Fortunately for fans, Meghan Thee Stallion plans to return to Moulin Rouge! as early as Thursday, April 2, 2026, though she'll be much more mindful going forward about what she needs physically and mentally.

It's a wonderful feeling to be successful and to be fully booked for projects that make you happy, but that stops being true the minute those commitments start to compromise your health.

Latest News

Iraqi soccer fans hold a banner at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as a man in an orange jacket confronts them and tears it down.
Trending

Racist Guy Caught On Video Tearing Through Iraqi Soccer Fans' Banner At Dallas Airport: 'Don't Come To America'

Screenshots from @themouselets' TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Edits Dad's Disney Vacation Into Horror Movie After It Keeps Getting Interrupted By 'Work Emergency'

Screenshots from @tts_tiktok22's TikTok video
Science & Health

Videos Of Squirrels Trying To 'Vape' Are Going Viral—And We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

JD Vance
People

JD Vance's New Memoir About Converting To Catholicism Is Getting Roasted Due To Cringey Detail On The Cover

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @wearechildfree's TikTok video
@wearechildfree/TikTok

Hospice Worker Powerfully Addresses Fears That Child-Free People Tend To Die Alone In Viral TikTok Video

One of the most hurtful things people can say to child-free individuals is that they will never have a family of their own—or worse, that they will die alone.

Redditor Polar_Bear_1962 opened up about this hurtful comment on the "Childfree" subReddit, which started a conversation among child-free Redditors about hurtful comments they'd received, building chosen families, and what it truly means to die alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teacher leading math class
Compassionate Eye Foundation/Steven Errico/Getty Images

Teacher Stunned After Student Argues That People Shouldn't Have To 'Think Anymore' Thanks To ChatGPT

There's no doubt that ChatGPT and similar tools are growing in relevance and application, and they're growing fast. The problem is that many people, especially younger individuals, seem to struggle with how much they should depend on the tools.

We already knew that ChatGPT could be a problem regarding critical thinking and creativity, so maybe we should have anticipated the mindsets that would develop, snubbing independent thinking when tools like ChatGPT are available.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rapunzel and crows at Tokyo DisneySea
@PopBase/X

Video Of Crows Ripping Out Animatronic Rapunzel's Hair At Tokyo DisneySea Goes Viral—And Yikes!

Disney princesses are usually known for their whimsical singing and befriending creatures from all across the animal kingdom, but Princess Rapunzel at Tokyo DisneySea may have misunderstood the assignment.

Earlier this week, Rapunzel was caught on video at DisneySea in Tokyo, but she didn't go viral for her cheery demeanor or her singing voice, which passers-by can hear from the base of her elegant tower. Rather, it was a pair of intruders who put her in the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man getting a haircut
YakobchukOlena/Getty Images

Bald Men Are Up In Arms Over Viral Chart That Predicts Political Affiliation Based On A Man's Haircut

Can a man's haircut tell you his political affiliation? Scientifically, of course not... but we probably all have a gut feeling about it, regardless!

And a TikToker has followed that lead by developing a chart that predicts a man's political persuasion based on his hair alone—and bald men are NOT happy about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
transgender pride flag in front of Supreme Court
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Republicans Slammed For Soulless One-Word Response To Democrats' Trans Day Of Visibility Tweet

According to research by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, transgender people in the United States were over four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime based on statistics from 2017-2018. A study by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety found the number of trans people murdered in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2017and 2021.

In the last 5–9 years, those figures have only increased as the Republican Party has made trans people the target of many of their political campaigns and legislative actions.

Keep ReadingShow less