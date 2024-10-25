Marlon Wayans 'Ashamed' To Admit He Initially Tried To 'Hypnotize' His Child Not To Be Trans

Marlon Wayan's is "ashamed and embarrassed" to admit that he tried to "hypnotize" his child out of being trans.
The White Chicks star sat down with Blocks podcast host Neal Brennan, where he revealed he was not initially accepting of his child Kai's transition.
He told Brennan:
“I tried to hypnotize that b*tch."
"I protested against it and I don’t say that with pride."
Of course, the actor almost immediately had regrets.
"I look back on those actions and I’m ashamed."
"I was embarrassed the moment I was forced to look in the mirror.”
Wayans even admitted to threatening to impose "sanctions" but to no avail.
“[Kai] was like: ‘So what? F**k it, I’ll starve.'"
“Nothing was working. This is what they wanted to do."
"I always said I want my kids to be happy. In order to be happy, you’re not gonna please everybody.”
"It’s on me to love my child."
The Scary Movie actor said his own "transition" took about a week.
"I got to a beautiful place called 'acceptance.'"
You can watch below.
WARNING: NSFW language
People on social media praised Wayans, both for admitting his initial rejection of Kai's transition and his ultimate acceptance and prioritization of his child's happiness.
EmilyCottonTop/Facebook
Later in the podcast, Wayans said his role is to simply love Kai.
“This is their life and they should be happy if they do this and if they want to change back or whatever they want to do, it’s not on me to punch down on my child."
"It’s on me to love my child."
"All I can do is love my child and that’s what I do.”