Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marlon Wayans 'Ashamed' To Admit He Initially Tried To 'Hypnotize' His Child Not To Be Trans

YouTube screenshot of Marlon Wayans
Blocks w/Neal Brennan

The actor spoke on the Blocks podcast about how he initially refused to accept that his child Kai was trans, and even tried to "hypnotize" them to prevent them from transitioning.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 25, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Marlon Wayan's is "ashamed and embarrassed" to admit that he tried to "hypnotize" his child out of being trans.

The White Chicks star sat down with Blocks podcast host Neal Brennan, where he revealed he was not initially accepting of his child Kai's transition.

He told Brennan:

“I tried to hypnotize that b*tch."
"I protested against it and I don’t say that with pride."

Of course, the actor almost immediately had regrets.

"I look back on those actions and I’m ashamed."
"I was embarrassed the moment I was forced to look in the mirror.”

Wayans even admitted to threatening to impose "sanctions" but to no avail.

“[Kai] was like: ‘So what? F**k it, I’ll starve.'"
“Nothing was working. This is what they wanted to do."
"I always said I want my kids to be happy. In order to be happy, you’re not gonna please everybody.”
"It’s on me to love my child."

The Scary Movie actor said his own "transition" took about a week.

"I got to a beautiful place called 'acceptance.'"

You can watch below.

WARNING: NSFW language

People on social media praised Wayans, both for admitting his initial rejection of Kai's transition and his ultimate acceptance and prioritization of his child's happiness.







EmilyCottonTop/Facebook

EmilyCottonTop/Facebook

EmilyCottonTop/Facebook

Later in the podcast, Wayans said his role is to simply love Kai.

“This is their life and they should be happy if they do this and if they want to change back or whatever they want to do, it’s not on me to punch down on my child."
"It’s on me to love my child."
"All I can do is love my child and that’s what I do.”

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

Two hands letting go
Photo by Rémi Walle on Unsplash

People Reveal The Hardest Things They've Ever Had To Let Go Of

Our lives go by in seasons, and sometimes when there's a shift into a new season, we have to let go of something or someone.

As much as we might understand that not all things or relationships are permanent, it's easy for us to get caught up in the heartache of having to say goodbye.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in 'Babygirl'
A24

Nicole Kidman Reveals She Had To 'Pause' Steamy 'Babygirl' Scenes For Hilariously Awkward Reason

Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman hilariously revealed why she would have to pause filming sex scenes in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, and the reason was not what the internet was expecting.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays Romy, a powerful CEO married to Antonio Banderas's character, Jacob, and finds herself overcome with sexual desire for a significantly younger intern named Samuel, played by Where the Crawdads Sing actor Harris Dickinson.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Michael Keaton; Elon Musk and Donald Trump
@MichaelKeaton/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Michael Keaton Epically Rips Trump And Musk In Fiery Warning To MAGA: 'They're Not Your Bros'

Actor Michael Keaton criticized former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to warn and remind Trump supporters that the two men "think you're stupid."

Keaton posted the following video to X, formerly Twitter, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Elon Musk Dragged After Sharing Troll's Fake Article Claiming Trump Is 'Literally Hitler'

Billionaire Elon Musk was called out after he claimed Democrats are "literally foaming at the mouth" while sharing a supposed article from The Atlantic with the headline "Trump is Literally Hitler."

There's one major problem: The article doesn't exist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Van Jones; Kamala Harris
CNN

Van Jones Perfectly Sums Up What's 'Unfair' About Double Standard Kamala Harris Is Held To

CNN political analyst Van Jones was incensed that voters and the media are holding Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to a higher standard in the election than her Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"It's pissing people off. It's pissing me off," said Jones when asked to comment on a recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showing voters overlooking Trump's bizarre remarks and starting to adopt a more positive view of Trump's policies.

Keep ReadingShow less