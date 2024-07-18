Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Heathers' Star Reflects On Being The 'Last Remaining Heather' After Shannen Doherty's Death

Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker and Winona Ryder on set of the film 'Heathers'
New World Pictures/Getty Images

Actor Lisanne Falk, who played Heather McNamara in the cult classic movie, paid tribute to costars Doherty and Kim Walker on Instagam following Doherty's death.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 18, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Heathers actor Lisanne Falk paid tribute to Shannen Doherty and reflected on being the "last remaining Heather" following Doherty's death on Saturday.

Falk, who played Heather McNamara alongside Doherty's Heather Duke and the late Kim Walker's Heather Chandler in the 1988 cult classic, shared an image of herself with Doherty in the film and wrote in the caption:

"I’ve felt quite conflicted about whether I should post anything about Shannen’s passing."
"TBH, Shannen and I weren’t friends. I hadn’t seen or spoken to her since the cast & crew screening of HEATHERS, the movie that defined us both in a public fashion."

She continued:

"By chance…I had recently listened to her podcast and was genuinely moved by her desire to ‘set the record straight’ as she owned up to some of the uncomfortable hunks of truth in her past."
"We’ve all got them. Yet Shannen’s courage in addressing them publicly as her health deteriorated, well, there is really only one response- How…very!"

Falk went on, dropping one of Doherty's famous lines from the movie, spoken to Winona Ryder’s character Veronica Sawyer.

"I am truly saddened to hear the news."
"And if her portrayal of Heather Duke were to serve as her epitaph, I, for one, as the last remaining Heather would think it more than sufficient."
"Certainly no one else could have landed the line: ‘Veronica, why are you pulling my d*ck?’ like Shannen did."

She then addressed the loss of both Doherty and Walker, who died of a brain tumor in 2001, by way of a Heathers scenario.

"Apparently my generation has reached that station in life where it’s time we look back in order to try to understand how we got here."
"Tragically, Heather Chandler never had the chance to reflect, and now Heather Duke was interrupted just as she was clearing her throat."
"If it is Heather McNamara’s fate to have the last word for the Heather’s, then let it be this: It’s been an honor to occupy our own little patch of the zeitgeist, together as one, out here on the fringe, where all the cool kids hang, a cult classic."

Falk finished her tribute:

"Thank you, Heather. And Heather. ❤️💚💛"
"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Shannen."
"You always had the balls, didn’t you? For better or worse, no more pulling your d*ck."

Viewers of Falk's post thanked her for the incredible tribute and heartfelt words for both of her Heathers costars.

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

@probablylisanne/Instagram

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. But in 2019 she announced it had returned.

She shared in June 2023 that it had spread to her brain, and then last November, she learned the cancer had spread to her bones.

Doherty died on July 13 at the age of 53.

Latest News

Screenshot of J.D. Vance
2024 Election

JD Vance Got Laughs With A Cringey 'Political Violence' Joke During His RNC Speech

More from Popular

Screenshots of Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance
C-SPAN; NBC News

Kamala Harris Calls Out JD Vance For 'What He Didn't Say' During RNC Speech In Epic Takedown

In a fiery speech to supporters in North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris called out what J.D. Vance—former President Donald Trump's freshly selected running mate—"didn't say" in his speech accepting the VP nomination on Night 3 of the Republican National Convention.

Amid much talk about key conservative issues like immigration, the ongoing border crisis, and "law and order," he did not once mention what the GOP has explicitly laid out and is now attempting to distance itself from: Project 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Daniel Dale; Donald Trump
CNN; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN Fact-Checker Debunks Trump's RNC Speech Lies For 2 Minutes Straight—And Yeah, It's A Lot

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale debunked lies former President Donald Trump told during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, dedicating two minutes to picking apart Trump's many falsehoods.

Trump made numerous oddball remarks during his speech, particularly his reference that the world was "at peace" when he was in office until his political opponents "turned it into a planet of war," declaring that the planet is now "blowing up around us" due to Democratic policies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump
C-SPAN

Trump Snubbed Daughter Tiffany As She Went In For A Kiss At The RNC—And People Are Team Tiffany

Social media users were sympathetic to Tiffany Trump after her father, former President Donald Trump, appeared to snub her as she went in for a kiss before his climactic speech accepting the GOP's presidential nomination.

Footage from early in the evening shows a smiling Tiffany walking up the stairs toward Trump, who clearly saw her. She then attempted to greet him with a kiss only to be ignored, as he looked out at the crowd beyond her, as she walked away looking dejected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene seen on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart
The Daily Show

Jon Stewart Just Pointed Out The Weird Noise MTG Made During Her RNC Speech—And Now We Can't Unhear It

Jon Stewart had a lot to unpack on Tuesday's airing of The Daily Show, given a wild week that included the shocking assassination attempt on former Republican President Donald Trump as well as the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicked off on Monday.

One specific highlight from the opening night of the RNC that Jon couldn't help but fixate on was far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene making strange sounds while addressing delegates during her speech.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Long and wife Kate Bosworth
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Smile Train

Justin Long Shares Wife Kate Bosworth's 'Really Romantic' Reaction To Him Pooping The Bed

Warning: soiler alert. Graphic bowel movement descriptions ahead.

Actor Justin Long had a romantic e-poo-phany about how much he loved his wife, actor Kate Bosworth, when he soiled the bed after suffering from food poisoning during a trip to Mexico.

Keep ReadingShow less