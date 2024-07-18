'Heathers' Star Reflects On Being The 'Last Remaining Heather' After Shannen Doherty's Death

Heathers actor Lisanne Falk paid tribute to Shannen Doherty and reflected on being the "last remaining Heather" following Doherty's death on Saturday.
Falk, who played Heather McNamara alongside Doherty's Heather Duke and the late Kim Walker's Heather Chandler in the 1988 cult classic, shared an image of herself with Doherty in the film and wrote in the caption:
"I’ve felt quite conflicted about whether I should post anything about Shannen’s passing."
"TBH, Shannen and I weren’t friends. I hadn’t seen or spoken to her since the cast & crew screening of HEATHERS, the movie that defined us both in a public fashion."
She continued:
"By chance…I had recently listened to her podcast and was genuinely moved by her desire to ‘set the record straight’ as she owned up to some of the uncomfortable hunks of truth in her past."
"We’ve all got them. Yet Shannen’s courage in addressing them publicly as her health deteriorated, well, there is really only one response- How…very!"
Falk went on, dropping one of Doherty's famous lines from the movie, spoken to Winona Ryder’s character Veronica Sawyer.
"I am truly saddened to hear the news."
"And if her portrayal of Heather Duke were to serve as her epitaph, I, for one, as the last remaining Heather would think it more than sufficient."
"Certainly no one else could have landed the line: ‘Veronica, why are you pulling my d*ck?’ like Shannen did."
She then addressed the loss of both Doherty and Walker, who died of a brain tumor in 2001, by way of a Heathers scenario.
"Apparently my generation has reached that station in life where it’s time we look back in order to try to understand how we got here."
"Tragically, Heather Chandler never had the chance to reflect, and now Heather Duke was interrupted just as she was clearing her throat."
"If it is Heather McNamara’s fate to have the last word for the Heather’s, then let it be this: It’s been an honor to occupy our own little patch of the zeitgeist, together as one, out here on the fringe, where all the cool kids hang, a cult classic."
Falk finished her tribute:
"Thank you, Heather. And Heather. ❤️💚💛"
"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Shannen."
"You always had the balls, didn’t you? For better or worse, no more pulling your d*ck."
Viewers of Falk's post thanked her for the incredible tribute and heartfelt words for both of her Heathers costars.
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. But in 2019 she announced it had returned.
She shared in June 2023 that it had spread to her brain, and then last November, she learned the cancer had spread to her bones.
Doherty died on July 13 at the age of 53.