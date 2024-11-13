MAGA 'Yellowstone' Fans Rage After Kevin Costner Vehemently Defends Liz Cheney

Hollywood star Kevin Costner riled MAGA conservatives by vehemently defending former GOP Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
"I'm very proud of Liz Cheney. I found a person who's completely at odds with one side and willing to stand up," Costner said on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program.
"We should applaud her. We should protect her," insisted the star and producer of the neo-Western TV drama series Yellowstone.
Costner mentioned Cheney during a discussion on the contentious political climate, saying:
“I expect people in government to do the right thing. Public service is about public service."
"It’s not about your career. It’s not about your ego. Your four years is your four years."
“When I think about our country,” Costner said, “we have to think about other people.”
He continued expressing admiration for Cheney, saying:
"This woman should never be threatened and neither should anybody that stands up in America, because we we admire the people of the revolutionary war that stood up."
"So when someone stands up, even if we don't, we can't let her be vulnerable. As a man I can't allow. We shouldn't allow that."
You can watch the clip of the segment here.
The MAGA fans of Yellowstone were disappointed to hear the show's star praising the former GOP Congresswoman.
So they canceled Costner and railed into him on X (formerly Twitter).
Loyal Costner fans drowned out the noise by fully backing his support for Cheney.
Cheney became one of her party's strongest vocal critics of Trump.
She expressed no regrets about impeaching him for his alleged coercing of Ukraine into investigating his then-Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, to damage his campaign in the 2020 election.
The former Congresswoman also joined the House investigative committee that found Trump responsible for causing the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
During the 2024 election, Cheney joined then-Democratic candidate Kamala Harris's campaign alongside her father, former 46th Vice President Dick Cheney.
The alliance was viewed as an attempt to reach across the aisle without compromising Republican values by prioritizing the nation above partisanship.
Trump slammed the Democrats, stating the party made a "BIG mistake" by getting the GOP politicians involved in Harris's campaign.
He also lashed out at Cheney following her first appearance on the campaign trail with Harris by calling Cheney a “low IQ war hawk.”
He wrote on his Truth Social platform:
“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”
Cheney responded to Trump's threat by warning Americans:
“This is how dictators destroy free nations.”