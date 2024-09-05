Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ketanji Brown Jackson Hilariously Opens Up About Acting With Matt Damon In Harvard Drama Class

Ketanji Brown Jackson; Matt Damon
Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Supreme Court Justice told CBS' Norah O'Donnell about her experience doing a scene from 'Waiting for Godot' with the Hollywood actor while the two were undergrads at Harvard.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 05, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has opened up about one of her favorite college memories—with actor Matt Damon.

Brown Jackson and Damon attended Harvard at the same time in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and it turns out they once had a drama class together.

Brown Jackson told CBS' Norah O'Donnell about a time when the two were paired together to do a scene from the play Waiting for Godot—and it didn't go how anyone would expect.

@cbsmornings

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reminisces about being paired with Matt Damon as scene partners in "Waiting for Godot" for a Harvard drama class: "And at the end, the professor said, 'Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we'll talk.'" #ketanjibrownjackson #mattdamon #SupremeCourt #Harvard #Scenepartner #CBSSundayMorning #news

Brown Jackson said that the two never properly performed together, but were assigned a scene from the play together in class.

She told O'Donnell:

“He’s not going to remember this, of course. The reason why I remember it is because he was already kind of well-known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be his scene partner for a particular class.”

Damon had already appeared on TV and in small roles in films like Mystic Pizza and School Ties during his time at Harvard, so of course the budding star and future Oscar winner stole the show while the future legal mind just muddled through, right?

Think again. Brown Jackson says she received high accolades from the professor for her work in the scene. Damon on the other hand? Not so much.

She said:

“At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk.'"
"I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene.’”

On social media, people loved the anecdote about Brown Jackson and Damon's time as classmates.








Brown Jackson majored in government at Harvard while also dabbling in theater and an improv troupe called On Thin Ice.

Damon, of course, famously dropped out of Harvard to pursue his Hollywood dreams. And while he said in 2022 that he doesn't remember acting with Brown Jackson, he thinks the story is "so cool!" Perhaps they can reprise their scene at the next Harvard reunion.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Peter Doocy and Karine Jean-Pierre
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre Smacks Down Peter Doocy For Asking 'Insane' Question About Harris's 'Accent'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after he asked her about Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly developing a "Southern accent," prompting Jean-Pierre to show him what an "insane" the question really is.

Doocy asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
@RightWingWatch/X; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

White Nationalist Calls Out Trump's 'Tremendous Betrayal' After He Admits He Lost The 2020 Election

White nationalist Nick Fuentes—the self-proclaimed leader of the “America First” movement— called out former President Donald Trump for his "betrayal" of his supporters after he admitted that he "lost" the 2020 election "by a whisker."

Fuentes' words came after Trump said the following in response to a question from podcaster Lex Fridman about his expectations for his debate next week against Vice President Kamala Harris:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Laura Ingraham and J.D. Vance
Fox News

Laura Ingraham Reassures JD Vance That He's 'Really Funny'—And The Cringe Is Real

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham had social media users cringing hard after she reassured Trump's running mate J.D. Vance that he's "really fun" and "really funny" in a fawning interview while questioning how he'll prove to voters that he's a "regular person."

Ingraham pointed out that Vance has been trailing in some polls against his Democratic opponent, Tim Walz, a decline attributed to negative media coverage, especially over his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies." These incidents have raised worries among Republicans that Vance may be damaging the party’s prospects.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lightning
Sean McAuliffe/Unsplash

The Most Unexplainable Things People Have Witnessed With Their Own Eyes

There are miracles all around us even though they're not always apparent to us.

But when something completely baffling happens and we're the only witnesses, how do you attempt to explain what sounds completely implausible to those who weren't there to see it?

Keep ReadingShow less
Elton John
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fans Rally Around Elton John After He Reveals 'Severe Eye Infection' Left Him With Limited Vision

Fans all over the world are sending their love after Elton John revealed he is recovering from a "severe eye infection" that left him with "limited vision in one eye."

The legendary EGOT winner took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news, explaining:

Keep ReadingShow less