Jennifer Garner Channels '13 Going On 30' Character For Halloween On Film's 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Garner celebrated Halloween with a nod to her iconic 2004 movie 13 Going on 30, recreating one of its famous scenes.
In a playful video shared on Instagram and TikTok on October 30, the actress, now 52, revisited the getting-ready scene from the movie, set to Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Garner applied makeup and retinol cream, squinting through glasses as she tackled her eyeliner, just as her character Jenna Rink would.
Switching from a white robe, Garner then emerged in Jenna’s very recognizable colorful dress, paired with long socks, dark pink sneakers, and a butterfly necklace, spinning around as Jenna did in the film.
This reenactment took fans right back to 13 Going on 30, where the storyline follows Jenna, a teenager who wishes to be “30, flirty, and thriving,” and magically finds herself living that life overnight.
Earlier this year, Garner reunited with co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer in a video titled “13 Going on Boomer” to celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary, bringing nostalgic joy to fans of the beloved rom-com.
Folks adored her doing this.
People really felt particular moments in the clip. The skin care routine, for one.
Lots of people were impressed that it was the actual dress.
Many people still remembered that iconic line.
We all need a re-watch.
Garner most recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine this past summer, resurrecting her role as Elektra Natchios.