Jason Kelce Slams Troll's Phone To The Ground For Calling Brother Travis A Homophobic Slur

As cute as many people think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together, the couple has faced a great deal of scrutiny over their relationship.
Now, Travis Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, has had to speak up on the couple's behalf after a troll's unsavory comment.
While in State College, Pennsylvania, the ESPN commentator was visiting the Penn State campus to watch the game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Passing through the center of campus, Kelce was the center of attention with campus-goers looking for high-fives, fist bumps, and photographs. One troll walked right behind Kelce while holding his phone, recording the entire incident.
The troll shouted multiple times:
"Hey, Kelce! Hey, Kelce! How does it feel that your brother is a [f-word] dating Taylor Swift?"
The question cut through the din of the crowd around the retired football player, and Kelce spun around to face the troll. He gestured to the phone, clearly determining if the guy behind him was the guy who had been shouting the homophobic slur.
Then, Kelce can be seen slamming the phone down on the ground before the videographer lost him in the crowd.
You can watch the first video here:
In another video from a different angle, only a portion of the troll's comments can be heard before Kelce turns to him, snatches his phone, slams it on the ground, collects the pieces, and pockets them.
You can watch the second video perspective here:
Here is another angle of what happened pic.twitter.com/c9HZM9JrN1
— LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) November 2, 2024
In a third video, Kelce's reaction is caught on video with the troll immediately trying to get in his face.
Kelce had nothing to say about the damaged phone, instead shouting into the troll's face:
"Who's the [f-word] now?"
You can watch the third perspective video here:
Fans applauded Jason Kelce for speaking out against the troll.
“Jason your brothers gay for dating *checks notes* … the most famous woman in the world!”
Less than brilliant take here.
— MLN (@Tootsleeve) November 2, 2024
That’s a family man standing on business
— Wahomes (@NotWahomes) November 2, 2024
This is called the consequences for your words & actions. A lot of kids have no idea what that is lately.
— Janelle (@GI_Jane13) November 2, 2024
I can't stand the Kelce brothers or Taylor Swift, but Jason did what any brother would do. I find zero fault in what Jason did although it's gonna cost him some money. Worth it.
— Damage Inc. (@WormBurner44) November 3, 2024
That’s awesome! The kid deserves what he got and it was the first time someone disciplined the kid! First of all it was totally uncalled to call his brother or his new family.
— kimberly oregan (@Kz367O54425) November 3, 2024
Others agreed and felt some people had gotten too comfortable hiding behind a keyboard.
“Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”
-Mike Tyson
— Tory 🐎💘 (@cutietoryxo) November 2, 2024
See the thing is Jason is a very down to Earth person
If the kid wouldn’t have been a jerk he could have had a cool moment with a former All-Pro Center but now has a cracked phone
Hope it was worth it
— Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 2, 2024
I'm not sure what the kid expected to happen, but hopefully he learned his lesson.
— Moth (@timotheeej) November 2, 2024
Kid kept following him? If he’s a student the University should take action. Kelce is there to promote the game and not be verbally attacked for no reason. Makes the school look terrible.
— SN (@SNevinssleeper) November 2, 2024
People walk around acting like they are still on the internet.
— Neil 🇺🇸 (@neilsaidwhat) November 2, 2024
People can feel however they want about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being together, and it really doesn't matter. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
But using homophobic slurs is unacceptable, and it's important to stand up against such actions whenever possible—especially when you're Jason Kelce and have the power to do something about it.
At least Jason Kelce is "keeping his side of the street clean," even if the troll "wouldn't know what he means."