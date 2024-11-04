Skip to content

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

Jason Kelce Slams Troll's Phone To The Ground For Calling Brother Travis A Homophobic Slur

Jason Kelce; screenshots from LASHY BILLS' video on Twitter (X)
@LASHYBILLS/Twitter (X)

The former Philadelphia Eagles star was filmed being harassed on the campus of Penn State—and he took matters into his own hands after a heckler asked him, "Hey, Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t dating Taylor Swift?"

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Nov 04, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
As cute as many people think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together, the couple has faced a great deal of scrutiny over their relationship.

Now, Travis Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, has had to speak up on the couple's behalf after a troll's unsavory comment.

While in State College, Pennsylvania, the ESPN commentator was visiting the Penn State campus to watch the game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Passing through the center of campus, Kelce was the center of attention with campus-goers looking for high-fives, fist bumps, and photographs. One troll walked right behind Kelce while holding his phone, recording the entire incident.

The troll shouted multiple times:

"Hey, Kelce! Hey, Kelce! How does it feel that your brother is a [f-word] dating Taylor Swift?"

The question cut through the din of the crowd around the retired football player, and Kelce spun around to face the troll. He gestured to the phone, clearly determining if the guy behind him was the guy who had been shouting the homophobic slur.

Then, Kelce can be seen slamming the phone down on the ground before the videographer lost him in the crowd.

You can watch the first video here:

In another video from a different angle, only a portion of the troll's comments can be heard before Kelce turns to him, snatches his phone, slams it on the ground, collects the pieces, and pockets them.

You can watch the second video perspective here:

In a third video, Kelce's reaction is caught on video with the troll immediately trying to get in his face.

Kelce had nothing to say about the damaged phone, instead shouting into the troll's face:

"Who's the [f-word] now?"

You can watch the third perspective video here:

Fans applauded Jason Kelce for speaking out against the troll.





Others agreed and felt some people had gotten too comfortable hiding behind a keyboard.





People can feel however they want about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being together, and it really doesn't matter. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

But using homophobic slurs is unacceptable, and it's important to stand up against such actions whenever possible—especially when you're Jason Kelce and have the power to do something about it.

At least Jason Kelce is "keeping his side of the street clean," even if the troll "wouldn't know what he means."

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Laughs After Rallygoer Makes Incredibly Sexist Remark About Harris—And People Aren't Surprised

A man yelling into a phone
man holding telephone screaming
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

lake through window during rain
Tommy Bond on Unsplash

JD Vance
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Harrison Ford; Mark Hamill
Kamala HQ/X; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

