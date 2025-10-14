Chris Colfer Offers Hilarious Mic Drop Response After He's Asked To Confirm If Lea Michele Can Read

If you've been anywhere near the internet the last few years you've surely heard the rumor that controversial Glee alum and Broadway star Lea Michele can't read.
Well, her Glee costar Chris Colfer has finally weighed in on the topic, and his response was one for the ages.
Colfer was speaking at the University of California, Berkeley about his experiences in the entertainment industry and as an author when an audience member asked the question everyone was thinking about.
"Can you confirm or deny if Lea Michele is literate?" As ever, Colfer was instantly ready with a perfect one-liner.
Amid laughter in the audience, Colfer deadpanned:
"Well as a literacy advocate, it's never too late."
Nailed it.
Colfer then went on to joke about his own dyslexia, saying he actually "can't read for sh*t." But, he noted, he doesn't get the blowback about it on social media that Michele does.
He then confirmed that Michele is in fact "very literate" and that she was "reading all the time" on set. Of course whether he meant "reading" literally or in the LGBTQ+ slang sense is anyone's guess.
Colfer has rarely shied away from giving a hot take on Michele, especially whenever the allegations about her bullying of costars and racist behavior on the Glee set come up.
And on social media people were loving Colfer's pithy response to the question about Michele.
Colfer also dug deep into his own experiences on the Glee set, talking about what a relief it was to play an out-of-the-closet teen on TV.
He said:
“It was terrifying … Being openly gay in high school was not safe..." (It was) one of the best experiences of my life, being a queer person on television."
"It was interesting because sometimes (Kurt) would face more than me and sometimes I would advance more than him."
Colfer's book series The Land of Stories was recently acquired by Warner Bros. for a film adaptation. No word on whether Michele has read them, however.