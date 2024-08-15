Skip to content
Hoda Kotb Says She 'Blacked Out' While Taking Hilarious Photo With Tom Cruise At The Olympics

Hoda Kotb; Tom Cruise
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The 'TODAY' cohost told 'Entertainment Tonight' about how she managed to get a photo with the 'Mission: Impossible' star after the rain-soaked opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 15, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Hoda Kotb said she "blacked out" while taking the viral selfie of her and Tom Cruise standing in the rain at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

On July 26, the TODAY cohost posted the photo to Instagram showing herself wrapped up in a poncho beside a rain-soaked Cruise.

She wrote in the caption:

"Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens."

Of course, the photo was a viral sensation, with even her cohosts getting in on the fun.

Al Roker simply commented:

"Wow"

@hodakotb/Instagram

And Jenna Bush Hager wrote:

"In your dream were you wearing a poncho?"

@hodakotb/Instagram

Kotb told Entertainment Tonight'sRachel Smith that she actually "blacked out" while taking the epic photo.

Her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave her all the props:

"The poncho, soaking wet Tom Cruise shot was the shot of the Olympics."
"If there was a gold medal for getting the shot."

Kotb responded by revealing she made a beeline for Cruise but doesn't have much recollection after that.

"It was so crazy, we were all together and 10 seconds later, I didn’t know what happened, I blacked out and then I had a picture."

Guthrie added:

"We were like, 'Where'd Hoda go?' and then she came back and was like, 'I got the shot.'"

While talking about the encounter on TODAY, Guthrie said it was "a moment that none of us will forget," while reliving the scene yet again.

Kotb also acknowledged that Cruise was incredibly friendly with everyone.

You can watch below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

People on social media learning of Kotb's starstruck reaction didn't blame her at all.

Entertainment Tonight/Facebook

Entertainment Tonight/Facebook

Entertainment Tonight/Facebook

And many agreed she "got the shot."








Kotb turned 60 on August 9, and upon her return from Paris was greeted with a massive TODAY show celebration.

Happy birthday, Hoda. It looks like your birthday wish already came true!

