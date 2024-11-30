Skip to content
Woman 'Mortified' After Doctor Discovers Hilariously Bizarre Cause Behind Her Hearing Issues

TikTok screenshots of @karrah_peden_tram
@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

TikToker @karrah_peden_tram was stunned to learn from her ENT that her "hearing loss" was actually due to her dogs.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 30, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
A woman on TikTok was absolutely mortified—as were some 4 million of her viewers—after she found out the cause of her recent hearing issues.

TikToker @karrah_peden_tram took to the platform to share her horrifying story, revealing that what she believed to be sudden hearing loss was actually...a clump of her dogs' hair clogging her ear.

True story.

In her video, the creator explained:

"I'm literally mortified."
"I just got back from the ENT."
"I went there because I thought I was losing hearing in my ear."

She continued with the play-by-play.

"So he goes in and he's looking at both ears..."
"And first he starts with the one that was fine. And he goes, oh, one second."
"And starts digging around in there, pulls out a massive black mass of ear wax."
"Like it was disgusting and it is huge and it looks like it shouldn't fit there."

Gross. But she wasn't done yet.

The TikToker then talked about what transpired when the doctor addressed the affected ear, which, as the doctor told her, was far worse than the "healthy" ear.

"I was like, 'Oh. Gross. But cool.' And then he moves on to the next one."
"And he's like, 'OK, there's some more ear wax on this. It's actually like cemented on the ear drum. So this'll take a minute.'"
"And then he pulls that out. Just equally as gross, much more painful though."

But the extraction didn't stop at the wax.

"And then he goes, 'No way.' I was like [nervous reaction], and he goes, 'Oh you're not going to believe what I'm going to pull out next."
"And then just like leaves it there."
"So I'm dying inside, thinking it's a bug. There's a freaking bug in my ear. "
"And he brings out tweezers and it was so painful. Like, he's like pulling really hard and it's like right on my ear drum."

The doctor was finally able to remove the mass, which just so happened to be a clump of dog hair.

"And he said it looked like somebody had put dog hair in my ear and just like stuffed it down the canal."
"I can't."

In the caption, @karrah_peden_tram wrote:

"Everyone should go get their ears checked and see what treasures hide inside."

You can watch the video below.

@karrah_peden_tram

Everyone should go get their ears checked and see what treasures hide inside #ent #ears #earwaxremoval #earwax #newfearunlocked #fyp #fy

People in the comments were not okay.

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

Several, however, had surprisingly similar experiences to share.

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

And, of course, they wanted to see the guilty parties.

@karrah_peden_tram/TikTok

So the TikToker showed off the "culprits," Pugsley and Thornton.

@karrah_peden_tram

Replying to @Kami ROLLCALL

We'd say they've been forgiven.

