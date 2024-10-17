Josh Hawley Posted A Pic With BFF Harrison Butker On National Coming Out Day—And Here Come The Jokes

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley raised eyebrows after sharing a photo on X of himself with conservative Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on a football field on October 11—which just so happened to be National Coming Out Day.
Hawley's post came after Butker endorsed him over the weekend while announcing he'd launched UPRIGHT PAC, a political action committee designed to court Christian voters.
He wrote that he and Butker arrived at Poplar Bluff when their photo was taken.
@HawleyMO/X
It's worth noting that Hawley has said that reading the Bible is the key to addressing a crisis of "disappearing manhood" and "traditional masculinity" that is taking the country by storm. And it's very much worth mentioning that Butker made headlines earlier this year for delivering a misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ commencement speech criticizing working women, reproductive rights, surrogacy, and LGBTQ+ rights.
The fact Hawley's photo was posted on National Coming Out Day, a day that serves as an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate their authentic selves and advocate for their rights, prompted many to post cheeky comments.
Earlier this year, Hawley faced mockery after sharing a photo of himself and Butker sitting across from each other, smiling, and looking like they stepped out of a modeling catalog—or a gay club on Saturday night. They look preppy and the "masculinity crisis"-obsessed Hawley's muscles were popping.
Hawley's post came just days after Butker made headlines for his speech, in which he urged male graduates to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men," claimed that "abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."
Hawley has made similar remarks in the past, urging women to give up their careers for their husbands and declaring that "the Left" is hurting "the future of the American man" and went on to claim that the "deconstruction of America begins with and depends on the deconstruction of American men."