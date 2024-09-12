Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.
A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.
Harris's margin of victory was larger than in any of the previous 20 post-debate polls CNN has conducted since 1984. Notably, 31% of Trump supporters also saw Harris as the winner, which is similar to the 30% of President Joe Biden's supporters who thought Trump won the June 27 debate.
While the debate didn't significantly shift many voters' intentions, Trump voters were nearly twice as likely as Harris supporters to say it made them "reconsider" their vote. Approximately one-quarter of Trump supporters said the debate caused them to rethink their decision, with 6% stating it changed their vote and 17% saying it made them reconsider.
So the Harris campaign naturally ran with it and posted a video of all 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 39 seconds of the debate along with the following caption:
"Our newest ad just dropped."
You can see the post (and the debate if you somehow missed it) below.
It was snarky as hell—and people loved every bit of it.
Trump is clearly not happy after that debate.
NPR reported that Trump "made the unusual move for a presidential candidate to go into the spin room after the debate and talk to reporters," which is "not something that’s normally done when someone has a good debate" and is "usually reserved for low-polling primary candidates, who felt they didn’t get enough time or attention during the debate."
Indeed, Trump used his time in the spin room to cite unscientific online polls from users on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting he won the debate even though those polls don’t at all reflect the actual electorate.
Publicly, Trump’s aides and allies echoed his praise of his performance, but privately, several admitted that he had made significant missteps, according to several who spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity and lamented the outcome of a night where they saw "a colossal missed opportunity."