Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

Screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate
ABC

After Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, the Kamala HQ X account released the entire debate, mockingly referring to it as their 'new ad.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 12, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.

A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Harris's margin of victory was larger than in any of the previous 20 post-debate polls CNN has conducted since 1984. Notably, 31% of Trump supporters also saw Harris as the winner, which is similar to the 30% of President Joe Biden's supporters who thought Trump won the June 27 debate.

While the debate didn't significantly shift many voters' intentions, Trump voters were nearly twice as likely as Harris supporters to say it made them "reconsider" their vote. Approximately one-quarter of Trump supporters said the debate caused them to rethink their decision, with 6% stating it changed their vote and 17% saying it made them reconsider.

So the Harris campaign naturally ran with it and posted a video of all 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 39 seconds of the debate along with the following caption:

"Our newest ad just dropped."

You can see the post (and the debate if you somehow missed it) below.

It was snarky as hell—and people loved every bit of it.



Trump is clearly not happy after that debate.

NPR reported that Trump "made the unusual move for a presidential candidate to go into the spin room after the debate and talk to reporters," which is "not something that’s normally done when someone has a good debate" and is "usually reserved for low-polling primary candidates, who felt they didn’t get enough time or attention during the debate."

Indeed, Trump used his time in the spin room to cite unscientific online polls from users on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting he won the debate even though those polls don’t at all reflect the actual electorate.

Publicly, Trump’s aides and allies echoed his praise of his performance, but privately, several admitted that he had made significant missteps, according to several who spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity and lamented the outcome of a night where they saw "a colossal missed opportunity."

Latest News

Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

More from News/2024-election

Madonna; Patti LuPone on episode of "Hot Ones"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/GettyImages, First We Feast

Madonna Reacts After Patti LuPone Brutally Refuses To Apologize For Calling Her A 'Movie Killer'

Broadway legend Patti LuPone thinks Madonna is a "movie killer" and she's sticking to it.

However, it appeared Madonna was not gonna have it when she posted a TikTok response to her musical rival's brutal criticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Theo Wargo/WireImage; ABC

Hillary Clinton Gets Shoutout For Her Advice To Harris On How To 'Rattle' Trump During Debate

Ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Vice President Kamala Harris advice on how to "rattle" former President Donald Trump—and her words paid off given how much Harris succeeded.

On Saturday, three days before the highly anticipated event, Clinton said in a New York Times interview that Trump would employ "a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her [Harris] down, which is his usual go-to strategy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Elon Musk Slammed For Ultra-Creepy Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift finally endorsed Kamala Harris moments after the end of her first debate with Donald Trump—and Elon Musk couldn't help but be skin-crawlingly weird about it.

In her post endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Swift referenced one of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's most enduring gaffes in which he derided Democratic women as "childless cat ladies."

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman talking
charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Women Reveal Which Questions A Man Should Never Ever Ask Them

When I saw the title of this article, I wasn't sure I agreed with its premise.

For one, my family's cultures—my Mother and Father are both Indigenous North American but from two different tribal nations—both recognized five genders. Viewing things from a strict gender binary doesn't always translate well in my thoughts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rows of security cameras
Photo by Lianhao Qu on Unsplash

The Scariest Conspiracy Theories People Have Ever Heard

We've all heard some of the more common conspiracy theories, like about Big Brother or that the earth is flat.

But there are other, more obscure theories out there, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less