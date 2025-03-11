Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Straight Guy Perfectly Explains Why He's Supporting His Gay Friend At Mardi Gras—And It's Everything

Screenshots of David and Will in @abciview's TikTok video
@abciview/TikTok

A man named Will was interviewed at Australia's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney about why he decided to show up to support his gay friend, David—and his response has TikTok cheering.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 11, 2025
A straight Australian man named Will just showed how easy it is to show love and support for his gay friend David, and viewers were left gushing from the sweetness.

David is gay, and Will is straight, and when Australia's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney was scheduled for the year, it was a no-brainer for Will to attend alongside David and show his best friend support.

The pair, both wearing sparkly hats, drew attention while they watched the parade and other festivities and were interviewed by an on-site reporter for the event.

When the reporter asked what it meant to Will to be there to support David, Will pointed out how easy it was to be there for him.

"It's good to come and support Dave and all the gay people and that."
"The community all get together and then we can all get on together."

Will also pointed out that while not everyone was supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, he was seeing progress.

"A lot of people still, back where I come from, out in the bush, are a bit funny about it."
"But people are starting to realize it's all good now, you know?"

He also was having a great time alongside his best friend.

"Where I come from, up the Riverland, this is amazing!"
"People from all around Australia should get down and come and see it."

The most important thing is that throughout Will's interaction with the reporter, David had a huge smile on his face.

You can watch the video here:

@abciview

Friends like this 🤠 #MardiGrasABC #LGBTQIA #Pride #MardiGras #SydneyMardiGras #LoveIsLove #Allies

Viewers were touched by how Will showed support for his friend.

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

Others agreed and pointed out that this was what true masculinity looks like.

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

@abciview/TikTok

While Will's interaction with the reporter was brief, it was a wonderful reminder of how easy it is to be kind to those around us and to show those we love that we really, truly love them.

The smile radiating on David's face spoke volumes of his love and appreciation for his friend, but also how deeply it touched him that Will was attending and enjoying an event just because it was important to David.

