Cardi B Goes Viral After Revealing The Hilarious Reason She Wants To Have More Kids

Bride In Tears After NYC Firefighters Surprise Her At Her Wedding To Honor Her Dad Who Died On 9/11

Screenshots from @kristin_schnacky's TikTok video
@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

Kristin Marino was moved to tears as she saw several FDNY firefighters waiting outside her hotel to escort her to her wedding venue since her late firefighter father, who died in the attacks on September 11, couldn't be there.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 12, 2025
On September 11, 2001, 343 firefighters were lost while responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City.

Among them was New York Firefighter Kenneth Marino, who made it up 78 floors of the North Tower, and whose helmet has since been preserved.

TikToker Kristin Marino, now Kristin Schnacky, was three years old when her father was lost, among other members of Rescue One.

On her wedding day, Kristin received a special surprise from the FDNY, who wanted to honor her next big milestone and also honor her late father's memory.

In a touching TikTok video, Kristin appears in her full, flowing wedding dress, stepping out of the hotel where she got ready.

"My dad couldn't show up to my wedding because he was taken from us on September 11th..."
"So look who did..."

Outside the hotel were Rescue One's two primary firetrucks with the team standing in full uniform, waiting to greet her. The team was a combination of new firefighters who'd joined since September 11th and even retired members who returned for the occasion.

Kristin reflected on the moment:

"I finally understand why they say, 'It's a brotherhood.'"
"I know my dad was smiling down, knowing I was taken care of."
"Thank you for never forgetting, FDNY."

You can watch the video here:

@kristin_schnacky

I couldn’t hold it in…thank you for honoring my dad FDNY ❤️🚒 @FOLLOW THE BRIDE

Some fellow TikTokers were deeply touched by the video.

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

Others honored Kenneth Marino's and other lost firefighters' memories in the comments.

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

To make the day even sweeter, Kristin was walked down the aisle by her grandfather, Kenneth's father, and her father's firefighter uniform was hung over the chair that she would have wanted him to sit in to watch her get married.

Kristin reflected:

"As a girl who lost her dad at a young age, I truthfully never dreamed of my wedding day the way girls usually do."
"The thought of walking down the aisle without my dad would bring me to tears."
"But having my Poppy (his dad) walk me down was exactly how it was supposed to be... and I know my dad was there with me the whole time."

You can watch the video here:

@kristin_schnacky

He was there on my other arm❤️ #wedding

Thousands of families' lives were changed on September 11 with the falling of the Towers, first responders risking their lives, and bystanders impacted in the surrounding city.

This is a beautiful reminder of how we came together during that time and how people are still standing together to hold each other up when we realize yet another way that our lives look different because of the tragedy.

Kristin Schnacky was surrounded by love that day, and it was undoubtedly everything a late father might have hoped for for his daughter.

