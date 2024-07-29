Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Epically Responds After Musk Says She's 'Dead' To Him

Elon Musk's trans daughter spoke out after the tech billionaire said his "son" was "dead" and claimed he was "tricked" into signing off on documents allowing his child to take puberty blockers.
Vivian Wilson took to X's rival Threads to call out Musk for comments he made on Monday’s episode of The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.
Musk, who displayed his ever-present transphobia by referring to Wilson using he/him pronouns throughout the episode, said, "... my son Xavier is dead... killed by the woke mind virus," because of her transition.
In a hilarious response to a Threads post about that conversation, Wilson wrote:
“I look pretty good for a dead b*tch."
Another user on the platform expressed their hopes that Wilson is "not too bothered" about the things Musk said, to which Wilson replied:
"I’m not lol. I’ve just started to find it funny at this point."
"Calling me dead on a podcast with JORDAN PETERSON of all people while basically admitting you have zero reading comprehension by saying you were 'tricked' into signing documents that you read over multiple times is basically a parody of itself."
"Like it’s honestly camp-"
Wilson then took it upon herself to clarify some things, posting on Threads that she was going to "debunk" some claims made by Musk.
She started with one of his tweets that said Wilson “was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria."
Musk had also added:
“I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’, as well as his love of musicals & theatre.”
About this statement, Wilson wrote:
"This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever."
"I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story."
She next addressed his claims that Wilson was into musicals and theater when she was four years old and was picking out "fabulous" jackets for her father to wear.
"I did not have a 'love of musicals & theatre' when I was four, because y’know… I was f**king four. I did not know what these things were."
"My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre."
"I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four."
"Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am."
Wilson then added that Musk didn't actually know what she was like as a child because he "wasn't there."
"This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this."
"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
"Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general."
She concluded her response:
"As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me."
"Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him."
"Go touch some f**king grass✨"
You can listen to some of Musk's claims and Wilson's response to NBC News below.
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian RESPONDS to His Comments About Her Transgender Identity | E! Newsyoutu.be
People on social media applauded Wilson for her brutally honest response.
And many expressed their disappointment that Wilson had to endure such transphobic vitriol from her "father."
Kudos to Wilson for standing up to Musk and putting him in his rightful place.