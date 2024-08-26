Costco's Drink Lid Is Going Viral For A Hilariously NSFW Reason—And Now It's All We Can See

Big-box retailer Costco has gone viral for its drinking cup lid's tab, which, when pulled up, resembles an erect penis.
There, I said it. But when you see the photo that has gone viral on the Reddit thread, you would think the same.
Or not.
Regardless of the flexibility of your imagination, many social media users couldn't unsee it once their eyes locked on the image of the phallic cup lid, prompting nervous smiles.
Redditor Tommyjv posted a photo of the NSFW drinking cup on the Costco subReddit.
The image featured the Costco cup with the tab from its lid lifted to reveal the opening out of which the beverage pours into the mouth of a thirsty customer.
When viewed from the front, the shape of the open tab reminded people of the male peen, complete with cajones.
The Redditor questioned if getting an oral fix from such a suggestive lid would be consensual.
"Costco just expects me to drink from the balls of my lid?" they asked.
Take a look at the photo below.
You won't have to strain your eyes much to let it register.
Some Redditors thought the original poster was responsible for their dirty dilemma when it could have been avoided by not pulling the tab too far.
The wisecracks continued to flow.
Oh, the internet...
While limiting the use of plastic straws is sensible for the environment, there seems to be a learning curve for sipping bevvies without them.
Perhaps a better lid design might be the solution. Unless Costco is just having fun with us.