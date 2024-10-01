Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Barry Williams Reveals 'Brady Bunch' Cast 'All Hooked Up With Each Other'—And Oh Dear

Barry Williams
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/GettyImages

The actor, who played Greg Brady on the hit show, opened up to Us Weekly about how his TV siblings all eventually dated each other—and dished on his infamous date with his TV mom, Florence Henderson.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 01, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Here's the story.

The cast of The Brady Bunch knew that since they'd been working together, their respective crushes on each other were more than just a hunch, according to its star Barry Williams.

Williams, who played the eldest of six siblings, Greg Brady, dished on what happened behind the scenes of the hit TV sitcom that ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974.

On the occasion of the show's 55th anniversary from its premiere on September 26, 1969, the former teen heartthrob, who just turned 70 on Monday, told Us Weekly:

“We all hooked up with each other at some point."
"Not necessarily while we were filming.”

Williams continued spilling the tea.

“I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point."
"So, yes, we all hooked up."

The links between the fictional sisters and brothers all corresponded to each sibling's age range.

McCormick, who played Marsha, and Williams were the older siblings; Knight and Plum as Peter and Jan respectively, were the middle siblings; while Lookinland and Olsen played Bobby and Cindy, the "youngest one in curls," as the youngest Brady siblings.



Williams noted the romantic dalliances weren't limited to just the siblings as he admitted to having a crush on his TV mom, Florence Henderson, who played Carol.

“I had a teenage crush on her, for sure," said Williams of Henderson.

He shared an anecdote involving a date that Henderson may or may not have been cognizant of.

"And she’s got a very lively personality and great sense of humor, but I knew that I wanted to have music in my career [in] acting, and so I talked to her a lot about that."
"I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills. I can’t think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together as a date, and she said, ‘OK,’ so I was thrilled."

"And now for me, it was a date," said Williams.

Although Williams specifically mentioned the Brady kids getting it on, social media users imagined who else in the series might've had romantic liaisons, including the family housekeeper Alice and Sam the neighborhood butcher.



Williams recalled the attention he and Henderson received that night appearing in public together, saying:

“We were recognized, and so people were whispering about us, which is strange, but we talked about the singer, his orchestrations, the band that he had, and what touring was like."

“And she gave me an idea what that life would look like now at the end of the date. And this is chronicled in my book as well," said Williams, referring to his 1992 tell-all memoir, Growing Up Brady: I Was A Teenage Greg.

Henderson humored her TV son by sealing the date night with a kiss.

“I did go in for a little kiss, and she was nice enough to return it,” said Williams. “So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes.”

Henderson has touched on that date and said it "got blown way out of proportion."

The late actor was quoted on the FAQ page of her website as saying, "I guess in a sense it was a date because Barry thought it was. But of course, I had no idea that his intentions were to ‘date’ me."

Despite misconceptions surrounding the affair, Henderson was a good sport about the impressionable and eager younger co-star, saying, "It has made for a good story though!"

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Barbra Streisand Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand paid a sweet tribute to her A Star is Born costar Kris Kristofferson after his death over the weekend.

Streisand, 82, co-produced and starred in the 1976 remake of the musical romantic drama and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role playing an unknown singer and love interest to Kristofferson's established rockstar character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi was criticized by his fans after he endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Reclaim America Tour in Dearborn, Michigan, admitting that it might be "career suicide."

Levi, who previously backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the election before Kennedy dropped out, said “in a perfect world... perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” but nonetheless expressed his support for Trump while preparing to interview Kennedy and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in October 2022 before going full MAGA.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Devastation from Hurricane Helene in Georgia
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images

MTG Ripped For Attending Alabama Football Game With Trump After Hurricane Devastated Georgia

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash after she was photographed alongside former President Donald Trump at the Alabama-Georgia college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday instead of helping with the recovery effort in Georgia following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, then barreled through large sections of the southern and eastern U.S., resulting in at least 116 deaths and widespread destruction of homes and property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Randy Rainbow as Taylor Swift; Donald Trump
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump With Perfect Taylor Swift Parody Video

Musical internet comedian Randy Rainbow is back once again, but this time he's veered away from showtunes toward the most famous music star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Rainbow's latest video skewers Donald Trump's debate performance against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris with an expertly rewritten version of Swift's hit "Blank Space."

Keep ReadingShow less
twins in matching rainbow suits
frank mckenna on Unsplash

Identical Twins Break Down The Biggest Differences Between Them

Like most of us, I went to elementary and high school with multiple sets of twins. There were two sets in my class—identical sisters and fraternal brothers.

The brothers were never mistaken for each other. One was a stockier blond while the other was a taller brunette.

Keep ReadingShow less