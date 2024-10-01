Barry Williams Reveals 'Brady Bunch' Cast 'All Hooked Up With Each Other'—And Oh Dear

Here's the story.
The cast of The Brady Bunch knew that since they'd been working together, their respective crushes on each other were more than just a hunch, according to its star Barry Williams.
Williams, who played the eldest of six siblings, Greg Brady, dished on what happened behind the scenes of the hit TV sitcom that ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974.
On the occasion of the show's 55th anniversary from its premiere on September 26, 1969, the former teen heartthrob, who just turned 70 on Monday, told Us Weekly:
“We all hooked up with each other at some point."
"Not necessarily while we were filming.”
Williams continued spilling the tea.
“I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point."
"So, yes, we all hooked up."
The links between the fictional sisters and brothers all corresponded to each sibling's age range.
McCormick, who played Marsha, and Williams were the older siblings; Knight and Plum as Peter and Jan respectively, were the middle siblings; while Lookinland and Olsen played Bobby and Cindy, the "youngest one in curls," as the youngest Brady siblings.
Williams noted the romantic dalliances weren't limited to just the siblings as he admitted to having a crush on his TV mom, Florence Henderson, who played Carol.
“I had a teenage crush on her, for sure," said Williams of Henderson.
He shared an anecdote involving a date that Henderson may or may not have been cognizant of.
"And she’s got a very lively personality and great sense of humor, but I knew that I wanted to have music in my career [in] acting, and so I talked to her a lot about that."
"I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills. I can’t think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together as a date, and she said, ‘OK,’ so I was thrilled."
"And now for me, it was a date," said Williams.
Although Williams specifically mentioned the Brady kids getting it on, social media users imagined who else in the series might've had romantic liaisons, including the family housekeeper Alice and Sam the neighborhood butcher.
Williams recalled the attention he and Henderson received that night appearing in public together, saying:
“We were recognized, and so people were whispering about us, which is strange, but we talked about the singer, his orchestrations, the band that he had, and what touring was like."
“And she gave me an idea what that life would look like now at the end of the date. And this is chronicled in my book as well," said Williams, referring to his 1992 tell-all memoir, Growing Up Brady: I Was A Teenage Greg.
Henderson humored her TV son by sealing the date night with a kiss.
“I did go in for a little kiss, and she was nice enough to return it,” said Williams. “So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes.”
Henderson has touched on that date and said it "got blown way out of proportion."
The late actor was quoted on the FAQ page of her website as saying, "I guess in a sense it was a date because Barry thought it was. But of course, I had no idea that his intentions were to ‘date’ me."
Despite misconceptions surrounding the affair, Henderson was a good sport about the impressionable and eager younger co-star, saying, "It has made for a good story though!"