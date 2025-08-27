People Share The Most Bizarre Reasons Why Couples Got Divorced

Not every love story is meant to last forever.

That is just a sad fact.

Sometimes it only lasts a season or a decade.

That's why people should appreciate love when they have it.

More often than not, we toss it aside.

Sometimes it's tossed aside for the silliest or sparsest of reasons.

I understand love ending, but at least try to have a good explanation besides... "It was just another Monday."

Redditor Elegant_War_10 wanted to hear about the couples who ended their love story without a great explanation, so they asked:

"What’s the dumbest, weirdest, or most bizarre reason you’ve heard for a couple getting divorced?"



Color Patterns

"She got chronic dry eye, which made it uncomfortable for her to wear contacts. Her husband couldn't handle that her eyes were different colors due to heterochromia."

- rowenaravenclaw0

sexy black and white GIF Giphy

Doorknobs

"Her husband wouldn't stop hanging his underwear on the doorknob."

- janbradysfriend

"Sometimes it's death by a thousand cuts in marriages. Like something was the final last straw."

"My friend is a very specific person about how clean she needs the house and dishes, and stuff. And her husband didn't care, and endless years of her recleaning dishes because he didn't wash the backs of the plates was the straw that broke them. They couldn't make it work together because neither could compromise on cleaning."

- 1_art_please

For Obvious Reasons

"I have a cousin who I'm not close to (for obvious reasons) who has always been very racist. So imagine our surprise when he dated, married, and had kids with a Mexican woman."

"Six years in, he divorced her and said in court that he just couldn't stand being married to a Mexican any longer. He told the judge he 'thought she'd be less Mexican after the wedding.'"

"Thankfully, she got the kids in the divorce, and she moved them far away from that part of my family. I still get Christmas cards from her; she's a wonderful lady."

- Legitimate_Myth_3816

"A friend of mine got divorced because she found out her husband was also her biological brother."

- Worxforme

"There was a couple like that on Maury once upon a time. They were pretty certain they were siblings, but did not go through the trouble of DNA testing to confirm, because if it turned out to be true, they would have been required to divorce. They had kids (with no discernible deformities, etc) together."

- DadBodEatsAtTheY

The 7th Wheel?

"It was during a trip to the mountains, 3 couples and a single third (7th?) wheel in a cabin. Towards the end of the night, we were playing a card game like ring of fire, and all tipsy or drunk. One couple started having an argument over a hypothetical scenario of who would keep the pets if they broke up."

"When it got kinda awkward, we all retired to bed and could hear them going at it into the night, bickering. The next day, they were kinda cold to each other, and we ended up splitting up guys and girls for a lot of the trip. The guy told us that it was their first big fight. After the trip, we heard from another couple that they split up soon after returning."

"I have no idea who got the pets lol."

- fckcarrots

I See It

"A friend’s wife went to a psychic who said she should divorce her husband. So she did."

- blujackman

Tell Third Eye GIF by Denyse® Giphy

Out of Place

"I used to know someone whose husband divorced her for brushing her teeth at the kitchen sink, once. She was in a rush for work and left it at the kitchen sink. He came home first and found her toothbrush. That was apparently too much for him to handle. IIRC, he was severely OCD and couldn't handle any clutter or things out of place."

- latentendencies

Belive It

"This was back in the late 90s. I got a couple of old hard drives from the guy, and I found a bunch of gay porn on the drives. I talked to her about it, but she didn't think it was a big deal, or didn't believe it, or thought he was just exploring or some such thing."

"They got married a few years later, and then divorced a few years after that because she came out as a lesbian."

- spytez

SCROOGE

"He didn’t buy me anything for Christmas. Like nothing. We were young and broke, but I found a receipt for a jewelry store purchase in his truck. I (admittedly) got my hopes up and then Christmas came and went, and still nothing. That jewelry store purchase was for himself. He went 3 days before Christmas and bought himself a Masonic ring. It was the fact that he stood there right before Christmas and never gave me a thought. Things already weren’t great, but that’s what broke it."

- human1127

Bugging Her...

"She was raised a fairly casual Presbyterian. He was raised in a wacky, strict, ultra-orthodox Lutheran sect church. She had to join his church. It was more like a cult. Very anti-Semitic. Pushing white supremacist. She noped out and divorced after two years because the preacher kept bugging her about why she hadn't borne any children yet. Like every month, bugging her."

- TwinFrogs

CULLEN

"I used to be in a local Twilight club when I was 14. A 40-something-year-old lady read her daughter's Twilight and New Moon, decided her husband is NOT a Cullen, and got a divorce, including Twilight quotes. She would call herself a 'Cullen B**ch".

"I told my mom, and she told me not to go to that local book club again."

- Best_Needleworker530

new moon twilight GIF Giphy

Party Issues

"A girl I know got drunk at a party, went to use the bathroom, forgot to take her underwear off, and wet it. So she decided to throw it away and forgot all about it. Her husband made his own conclusion and thought she cheated on him and left her."



- Mazikeen1010

Disrespect

"I divorced my ex-husband because he bought the wrong kind of coffee for the third time in a row."

"This was obviously not the only reason/whole story, but it was a definitive event in my mind when I knew the marriage was over. I had asked him nicely the last two times he bought that kind to pick a different variety because it tasted burnt."

"I had three little kids, and my morning coffee was my lifeblood. We were always tight on money anyway, and he just had to ruin that small thing for me."

"It was the years of disrespect, weaponized incompetence, and his refusal to act like a f*cking adult that all culminated in him buying the wrong coffee and me losing the will to fight for that one-sided relationship."

- Acceptable-Fox3064

HORROR

"There are so many horror stories out there of men leaving their wives after the wife gets cancer."

"Well, this one woman was diagnosed with cancer, and she thought her husband would do that, so she filed for divorce. He begged her not to. He wasn't going to leave her. He was going to stay by her side no matter what. He was her ride or die. But she wouldn't listen."

"She's now cancer-free and regrets her decision, and has been trying to get back together with him. He's remarried now and has told her to f**k off in every single way."

- jacobr1020

Flight Simulator

"My friend almost got divorced because her husband played too much something like Flight Simulator. He was obsessed; he'd talk about waking up early because of a flight like he was a pilot. Luckily, he got over it after she gave him an ultimatum."

- DMX8

Barrel Roll Sky GIF by Xbox Giphy

That's a lot of love gone wrong.

I hate the end of love, but what will be, will be.

People spend too much time with a screen and not enough time with a lover.

I, too, would probably throw a fit if my SO consistently bought the wrong coffee.

I don't know if I'd end my marriage over it, but there would be problems.