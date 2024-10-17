Skip to content
People Break Down Their Funniest High School Senior Pranks

An empty classroom.
brown wooden table and chairs
Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

Reddit user CobblerSad6055 asked: 'What was your high school senior prank?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 17, 2024
Our high school years are full of memories, good and bad.

Pep rallies, homecoming, prom, first dates, school plays.

And, of course, the senior prank.

That risky endeavor to leave a lasting mark on your time at school, and show that you're graduating with a vengeance.

Always guaranteed to result in a combination of laughter, tears, and screams, from students and teachers alike.

Redditor CobblerSad6055 was eager to hear stories of senior pranks, and how they went, leading them to ask:

"What was your high school senior prank?"

If You Can't Beat Them, Join Them!

"A parking lot bbq."

"The teachers that got sent out to stop us joined in."- Purpledeetwo

A Steal At The Price

"Put the school up for sale on Craigslist."

"Put the contact information as the schools' phone number."- paradisebella

Ruined It For Everybody

"We didn’t get to do any."

"After the year before mine put dead fish in the ventilation system they really cracked down."- sunbearimon

Shocked Oh No GIFGiphy

Proved They Learned Responsibility...

"Everyone slipped the principal a condom during graduation when he shook your hand."- i__hate__stairs

It Was Their Time...

"We filled the hallways with alarm clocks set to go off at different times."- CozyAlly

Ahead Of The Curve?

"Our class wrote class of (x) on the roof."

"Since we were on the edge of google technology it was caught a year and a half later after a google helicopter took a picture."- Penguins_in_new_york

Helicopter Flying GIF by zekkereyaGiphy

A Truly Influential Teacher

"I didn't participate in one as a student."

"But I'm currently a secondary school teacher and a student has threatened to wrap my car in aluminium foil as their prank."

"To be fair, I prank the students all the time."

"And this student hasn't seen my own car."

"She saw my mum's car on the day I borrowed it, and I've convinced her it's mine, so she won't wrap my real car."- LunarLeopard67

Did They Get The Memo?

"We just covered the teachers' cars in sticky notes."

"Like a pastel art installation but with way more chaos."

"The principal was not impressed."- sagmima

Instant Gratification

"We drew the school logo using instant mashed potatoes."

"Invisible at first but when they turned the lawn sprinklers on became very visible."

"It obviously got washed away as the sprinklers ran and so left no evidence in the end."

"Our school had a ban on senior pranks so something with no evidence allowed no one to get in trouble."- jdog7249

mashed potatoes package GIF by Idaho SpudsGiphy

More Effort Than It Was Worth?

"We dug up the time capsule."- Idrinktears92

Petty Theft?

"Students collected local residents lawn ornaments overnight and covered the front lawn with them."

"Also traffic cones and just weird stuff."

"The also put a couch on the roof over the doorway."

"Residents were called to retrieve their belongings later on in the day."- violet_sweets1

"The Greatest Teacher, Failure Is!"

"Our school had a principal who was this bitter little old woman, and behind her back, people called her 'yoda'."

"At graduation, we had the faculty help arrange for an unstuffed teddy bear with our class year on it."

"The wholesome plan was to have each student give the principle a cotton ball when they accepted their diploma, and then the last student would give the bear to be stuffed."

"You know, tradition stuff."

"The day of graduation, the last student goes up to the stage, and instead of handing over an empty bear, he gave her an empty Yoda plushie."

"All the students erupted in laughter, and none of the parents understood why."- Necessary_Soft_7519

yoda GIFGiphy

Detour

"My brother's school was on a main road, they diverted the traffic to go through the school."- PIunderBunny

Two For The Price Of One...

"Bought four ducks and brought them to school."

"Labeled them 1, 2, 3, and 5."

"Let security and APs run around all day to look for number 4."- SuspiciousCow6685

"I'm Ready, I'm Ready, I'm Ready!"

"Steal the giant inflatable SpongeBob from Burger King and put it on the gym roof."- ProjectSparkle2012

Excited Bob Esponja GIF by SpongeBob SquarePantsGiphy

Some school pranks go spectacularly well, others spectacular fail.

But a spectacular prank, good or bad, is guaranteed to be remembered till the end of time by everyone who witnessed it.

