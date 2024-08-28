Skip to content
Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton Face Off In Hilariously Fiery 'Hot Ones' Parody

Michael Keaton; Keaton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Keaton squares off against himself—well, in Beetlejuice form—in a new parody video called 'Not Ones'—and fans are feeling the burn.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Aug 28, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Michael Keaton and his alter ego Beetlejuice raised hell in a hilarious sketch to promote the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedyBeetlejuice.

Keaton, who is reprising his ghoulish character in the new film, participated in "Not Ones," a parody of the YouTube channel Hot Ones, in which celebrities test their limits by trying a succession of increasingly hot sauces, usually on chicken wings, while answering interview questions.

The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner hilariously appeared as himself and as his "bio-exorcist" character in the spicy challenge.

At the start of the clip, Keaton welcomed himself as Beetlejuice to the show, to which the supernatural entity asked how long the bit will take because he had to "get to the spa."

Seeing there was no time to waste, Keaton dove right in and asked Beetlejuice who some of his influences were.

"Well, Napoleon was a pal," he said, with hot sauce smothered all over his pale face.

"Bieber, of course, for obvious reasons."

He chucked a wing off to the side and went for another, then added, "Caligula was a wild man."

You can watch the spicy clip here.

In an attempt to "up the ante," Keaton dove into the philosophical and asked Beetlejuice:

"You've been haunting this metaphysical astral plane for over 600 years, you ever allowed yourself to, you know, contemplate the nature of time?"

"Nope," replied Beetlejuice.

At one point, Beetlejuice's ears were steaming from the heat of the wings, which didn't faze him at all, and it culminated in a fiery fart in response to Keaton asking if he was doing "okay" from all the hot wings he kept shoving into his mouth.

The sloppy spirit interjected with, "I got a question for you. Who the hell are you?"

But the Oscar nominee gave up on indulging him with a response and excused himself from the ridiculous scene.

Fans were in stitches.








In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a title that mimics the Bloody Mary summoning chant, the Deetz family returns to Winter River following the death of a major character from the first film, and Beetlejuice is accidentally summoned by Lydia's rebellious teenage daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega.

Keaton reunites with original Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder, as well as Catherine O'Hara, who had some choice words in response to complaints about Hollywood sequels from trolls bemoaning the lack of originality of current movies.

"If people don’t like it, then f'k them," said the Schitt's Creek star during an appearance at CinemaCon while defending the sequel film.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to frightfully delight moviegoers in theaters on September 6.

