Skip to content

Michael Steele Nails The 'Most Disturbing' Part Of Trump's Arnold Palmer Manhood Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Democratic Senator Masterfully Uses Opponent's Own Words Against Him In Brutal 5-Second Ad

Screenshots of Eric Hovde and Tammy Baldwin
Tammy Baldwin For Senate

Senator Tammy Baldwin used a clip of Republican Eric Hovde saying he's "supposedly the jerk from California" as the entirety of her new ad for U.S. Senate.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 21, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde referred to himself as "supposedly the jerk from California," Senator Tammy Baldwin—who is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate—used the clip of his remarks as the entirety of her latest campaign ad.

Although Hovde was born and raised in Wisconsin, Baldwin and her supporters have attempted to portray him as more Californian than Wisconsinite due to his ownership of a $7 million estate in Laguna Beach and his West Coast-based Sunwest Bank.

If elected, Hovde would rank among the wealthiest members of the Senate, according to his campaign finance report, which reveals assets valued between $195 million and over $564 million. In contrast, Baldwin reported assets ranging from $601,000 to nearly $1.3 million.

During a recent debate in Madison, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Hovde referred to himself as "supposedly the jerk from California" before pulling out a utility bill from his Madison home. He then challenged Baldwin to produce 10 years' worth of utility bills to prove her place of residence.

That's all he needed to say for Baldwin's campaign to release a 5-second ad that used those words against him before concluding with:

"I'm Tammy Baldwin and I approve this message."

You can see the ad below.

It was shady as hell—and people loved every second of it.



Hovde, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has previously made headlines for sharing baseless claims and conspiracy theories alleging voter fraud.

Hovde has claimed drop boxes undermine "confidence in our voting system" even though they've been used in Wisconsin for years and became more prevalent in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, he was criticized after claiming "almost nobody" who is in a nursing home "is at a point" where they should be able to exercise their right to vote.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Cameron Diaz at 'Fortune' magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Why She Decided To Leave Hollywood A Decade Ago

Cameron Diaz hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2014's Annie, and during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor revealed why she felt she "had" to leave the entertainment industry.

Diaz, who officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018, is set to grace the screen once again alongside her Annie costar Jamie Foxx in next year's Back in Action.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump and Dave Bautista
Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

Dave Bautista Brutally Rips 'Whiny Little B*tch' Trump In Epic Video For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

When it comes to insulting Donald Trump, it's not hard to come up with some really hard-hitting zingers. And in a new video, MCU star Dave Bautista basically said every single one of them.

Bautista recently starred in a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he rakes the former president over the coals in the kind of way that reminds you of a high school bully, but in a good way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz hunting
WFAA/YouTube

NRA Gets Bluntly Fact-Checked After Trying To Mock Tim Walz's Handling Of His Shotgun

The National Rifle Association (NRA) was bluntly fact-checked after sharing a video of what they claimed was Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz "attempting to load his shotgun"—only for the conservative gun rights group to be quickly called out for not realizing Walz was actually unloading his gun safely.

The video, set to circus music, featured Walz in a field with a gun, which the organization claimed he was struggling to load. The clip showed Walz bent over, fiddling with the firearm’s mechanism before tapping the butt pad. It concluded with a graphic stating, "that dog don't hunt," implying the Minnesota governor was unfamiliar with how to handle his weapon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Bell; Anna from 'Frozen'
Vanity Fair/YouTube; Disney

Kristen Bell Reveals Hilariously NSFW Joke That Was Slipped Into 'Frozen' Song Lyrics

Kristen Bell revealed that a NSFW joke "slid under the radar" and made it into the final cut of Frozen, and “For the First Time in Forever” will never hit the same again.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor rewatched some of her notable performances, adding her own commentary along the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
"I Voted" stickers laid out over a table.
Voted printed papers on white surface
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

People Who Ended A Relationship Over Political Views Share Their Experiences

They say "opposites attract".

And indeed, when love is strong enough, two people can learn to live with each other in spite of their differences.

Keep ReadingShow less