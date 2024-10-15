Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zachary Levi Is Reportedly 'Bitter' That 'Shazam!' Didn't Make Him The Next Chris Evans

Zachary Levi as Shazam; Chris Evans as Captain America
Warner Bros. Pictures /DC Films, Disney/Marvel Studios

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an insider claims the MAGA actor thought Shazam! was "his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans," which didn't quite pan out.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 15, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Zachary Levi's recent endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump didn't do him any favors, which he predicted when acknowledging that his support for the ex-President, federally-convicted felon, and perpetual election denier would be "career suicide."

Levi was famous for portraying the leading character in the 2007 TV action series Chuck, voicing the animated character of Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled in 2010, and starring as the titular character in Shazam! as part of the DC Extended Universe.

On September 28, Levi attended a Trump rally in Michigan and told attendees:

"We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again."

He continued:

"I do believe, that of the two choices that we have—and we only have two—Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there."
"And he's gonna get us there because he's gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard."

Levi's committed backing of the MAGA cause landed him in hot water among industry peers, fans, and the internet, who weren't sympathetic to his box office bombs and his latest gripe about the measure of his success in Hollywood.

The known anti-vaxxer's recent film Harold and the Purple Crayon failed to resonate with audiences, and his sequel to Shazam!, 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods , was certified a box-office bomb.

Levi has allegedly lamented not having star power as great as Marvel actor Chris Evans or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an insider close to Levi said:

“When he was cast as Shazam, it was literally his dream."
“He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans."

"But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that," the insider added.

The internet shared theories about why Levi's career hasn't been flourishing lately.





@wannabekey/X

@Stardog2029/X


Users continued cueing the violin.






People invoked the names of other actors who also fell from grace after pushing their MAGA support.


Levi formerly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election.

When Kennedy Jr. withdrew, Levi announced his endorsement of Trump at a "Reclaim America Tour" stop in Dearborn, Michigan.

Levi is set to star in The Unbreakable Boy in 2025.

The drama is based on the book The Unbreakable Boy: A Father's Fear, a Son's Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love, written by Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory.

The book is based on a true story about a boy named Austin, who has brittle bone disease and autism, and his father Scott who always tries to keep him happy.

Latest News

More from Entertainment

Elton John; Elon Musk
Attitude Magazine/YouTube; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elton John Hilariously Zings 'A**hole' Elon Musk While Accepting LGBTQ+ Award

Music legend Elton John recently won a lifetime achievement award of sorts—the Legacy Award, given by LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude to only two luminaries in its history—Princess Diana and now Elton John—for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

And he used it as an opportunity to drag Elon Musk to filth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump
ABC

Whoopi Rips Trump A New One In Fiery Rant After He Called Her 'Filthy': 'How Dumb Are You?'

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg fired back at former President Donald Trump after he claimed to rallygoers that he'd once hired Goldberg to do standup only to be shocked by how "filthy" she was.

Speaking at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out at Goldberg and her co-hosts on the daytime talk show The View, which she moderates, shortly after he referred to them as "degenerates" and "dumb women" in a post on Truth Social.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump
YouTube/Kamala Harris

Harris Plays Trump's Own Words Calling For Use Of Military Against Political Enemies At Rally

At a rally in Erie, PA on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris played a video montage of former President Donald Trump calling for the use of military personnel against his perceived political enemies, amplifying the threat Trump poses to our democratic institutions should he win November's election.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gene Simmons as guest judge
ABC

Gene Simmons Sparks Backlash From 'DWTS' Fans After His 'Creepy' Comments As Guest Judge

People on social media are calling out Gene Simmons for his "creepy" comments made towards female dancers during his stint as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The former KISS rocker appeared on Tuesday night’s "Hair Metal Night" episode, but he quickly sparked backlash from viewers and contestants alike as his cringy feedback targeted appearances versus dance routines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man and woman letting go of holding hands
Photo by Rémi Walle on Unsplash

People Reveal Signs That You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

Not every relationship is meant to last forever, but even knowing this, it's often shocking to people to see an iconic couple break up.

But usually at least one person in the relationship knew that the breakup was coming, even if the sign was subtle to others.

Keep ReadingShow less