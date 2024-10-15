Zachary Levi Is Reportedly 'Bitter' That 'Shazam!' Didn't Make Him The Next Chris Evans

Actor Zachary Levi's recent endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump didn't do him any favors, which he predicted when acknowledging that his support for the ex-President, federally-convicted felon, and perpetual election denier would be "career suicide."
Levi was famous for portraying the leading character in the 2007 TV action series Chuck, voicing the animated character of Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled in 2010, and starring as the titular character in Shazam! as part of the DC Extended Universe.
On September 28, Levi attended a Trump rally in Michigan and told attendees:
"We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again."
He continued:
"I do believe, that of the two choices that we have—and we only have two—Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there."
"And he's gonna get us there because he's gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard."
Levi's committed backing of the MAGA cause landed him in hot water among industry peers, fans, and the internet, who weren't sympathetic to his box office bombs and his latest gripe about the measure of his success in Hollywood.
The known anti-vaxxer's recent film Harold and the Purple Crayon failed to resonate with audiences, and his sequel to Shazam!, 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods , was certified a box-office bomb.
Levi has allegedly lamented not having star power as great as Marvel actor Chris Evans or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, an insider close to Levi said:
“When he was cast as Shazam, it was literally his dream."
“He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans."
"But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that," the insider added.
The internet shared theories about why Levi's career hasn't been flourishing lately.
Users continued cueing the violin.
People invoked the names of other actors who also fell from grace after pushing their MAGA support.
Levi formerly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election.
When Kennedy Jr. withdrew, Levi announced his endorsement of Trump at a "Reclaim America Tour" stop in Dearborn, Michigan.
Levi is set to star in The Unbreakable Boy in 2025.
The drama is based on the book The Unbreakable Boy: A Father's Fear, a Son's Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love, written by Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory.
The book is based on a true story about a boy named Austin, who has brittle bone disease and autism, and his father Scott who always tries to keep him happy.