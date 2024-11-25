TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Walmart's Accidentally 'Gay' Christmas Decor In Viral Video

“Tis the season to be merry and gay.”
And it's all thanks to Walmart.
The retail giant went viral on TikTok after inadvertently spreading a little male-on-male holiday cheer via their choice of seasonal decor.
TikToker @chezaidan pointed out the oversight in an 11-second video that has reached more than 27.1 million views, which he captioned:
"🏳️🌈 Merry Christmas 🐦 🐦"
In the TikTok he recorded from inside a Walmart, he said:
“I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinal birds."
Flipping the camera to reveal multiple Christmas accents featuring a pair of male cardinals on each, the TikToker added:
"'Tis the season to be merry and gay.”
You can watch below.
Yep, as it turns out, only male cardinals are red all over, with the exception of the face, while females are actually a pale brown color with a red beak and warm reddish tinges in their wings, tail, and crest.
But, alas, one retail giant's oversight is another man's entertainment.
While a few in the comments were already aware of the differences between male and female cardinals...
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
... others brought the hilarity.
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
@chezaidan/TikTok
This, kids, is the true meaning of Christmas.