TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Walmart's Accidentally 'Gay' Christmas Decor In Viral Video

Walmart; TikTok screenshot of @chezaidan
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; @chezaidan/TikTok

TikToker @chezaidan hilariously pointed out how Walmart didn't do their research after spotting Christmas decor featuring two male cardinals.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 25, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
“Tis the season to be merry and gay.”

And it's all thanks to Walmart.

The retail giant went viral on TikTok after inadvertently spreading a little male-on-male holiday cheer via their choice of seasonal decor.

TikToker @chezaidan pointed out the oversight in an 11-second video that has reached more than 27.1 million views, which he captioned:

"🏳️🌈 Merry Christmas 🐦 🐦"

In the TikTok he recorded from inside a Walmart, he said:

“I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinal birds."

Flipping the camera to reveal multiple Christmas accents featuring a pair of male cardinals on each, the TikToker added:

"'Tis the season to be merry and gay.”

You can watch below.

@chezaidan

🏳️‍🌈 Merry Christmas 🐦 🐦 #fyp #merrychristmas #cardinals

Yep, as it turns out, only male cardinals are red all over, with the exception of the face, while females are actually a pale brown color with a red beak and warm reddish tinges in their wings, tail, and crest.

But, alas, one retail giant's oversight is another man's entertainment.

While a few in the comments were already aware of the differences between male and female cardinals...

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

... others brought the hilarity.

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

@chezaidan/TikTok

This, kids, is the true meaning of Christmas.

