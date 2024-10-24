Skip to content
Van Jones Perfectly Sums Up What's 'Unfair' About Double Standard Kamala Harris Is Held To

Van Jones; Kamala Harris
CNN

After CNN's Town Hall with Kamala Harris Wednesday night, Van Jones perfectly expressed the higher standard she is held to versus Trump...and it even rhymed.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 24, 2024
CNN political analyst Van Jones was incensed that voters and the media are holding Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to a higher standard in the election than her Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"It's pissing people off. It's pissing me off," said Jones when asked to comment on a recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showing voters overlooking Trump's bizarre remarks and starting to adopt a more positive view of Trump's policies.

The trend has resulted in Trump's narrow lead over Harris in the WSJ data poll.

“Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are not taking the same exam,” Jones said on CNN following Harris' Town Hall in Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

Jones explained:

“I think it bothers people. They’re not taking the same exam. He gets to be lawless. She has to be flawless. That’s what’s unfair.”

You can view the segment here.

Jones argued that while Harris presented to undecided voters her campaign agenda that would benefit and serve the American people, Trump was more inclined to nonsensical rambling that included a vulgar rant about former pro golfer Arnold Palmer's genitalia.

The senior political commentator defended Harris, saying:

“She has policies, she may not articulate them perfectly every time, she may not put the stories in the right places, but she’s fighting for actual ideas that will help real people, and he’s talking about peoples’ penises.

Social media users backed Jones's remarks.








Harris previously commented on the false equivalency between herself and Trump on Tuesday's Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast.

She was asked why some voters viewed her as "not fit for office" while others saw Trump as the "normal candidate" in the election.

“I can’t let frustration get in the way of doing what I need to do right now,” replied Harris, adding:

“I do believe he is a threat to our democracy. I do believe he is unfit, and I believe he’s unstable, and I think many people believe that.”

Harris said she would continue to hold rallies and demonstrate to the American people that "we are all in this together" and that "the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us."

CNN's Anderson Cooper hosted the town hall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night at which Harris made a case for her candidacy and to try and persuade undecided voters in the swing state not to vote for Trump.

She explained what her Republican rival would do if he were elected again compared to how she would lead the country if she became President.

"He’s going to sit there unstable, unhinged, plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list," she warned, referring to Trump's remarks about using military forces to combat what he called, "the enemy within"–or anyone who spoke out against him or his policies.

She continued:

"I’m going to tell you my list will be a list of how I address and continue to address the issues that you all are raising this afternoon and evening."
"It will be a to-do list about how we can impact the American people and lift up the American people and address some of the challenges that we continue to face."

