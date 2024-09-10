Skip to content

New Harris Ad Trolls Trump For Obsession With 'Crowd Size'—And It's Airing On Fox

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Had The Most Awkward Typo In His Latest Post Claiming 'This Election Is Rigged'

Donald Trump
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The ex-President was mocked after he included the phrase 'cease & assist' in a rant about Harris 'stealing' swing states.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after including the phrase "cease & assist" in a rant accusing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, of "stealing" swing states in what he is once again calling a "rigged" election.

Trump's accusation came on the eve of tonight's presidential debate, setting the stage for, though not unexpected, a litany of attacks against Harris designed to undermine her extensive legislative record and history of leadership.

He wrote the following message on Truth Social in which he baselessly branded her a "Marxist":

"THEY'RE TRYING TO STEAL EVERY SWING STATE—THEY'VE GOT PEOPLE VOTING FOR MARXIST KAMALA! TOTAL DISGRACE, NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT!!"

Then, the typo:

"THIS ELECTION IS RIGGED, I SHOULD WIN—NOT HER, NOT EVEN CLOSE. UNBELIEVABLE!! CEASE AND ASSIST! NO ONE SHOULD BE ALLOWED."

The proper phrase is "Cease and desist," which refers to a legally binding directive issued by a court or government agency, requiring an individual or entity to halt a specific activity, a phrase Trump likely has seen much of given the seemingly endless array of lawsuits against him for attacking private citizens, lashing out at corporate entities, promoting election fraud conspiracies, and playing hit songs during his rallies without authorization.

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post on Truth Social@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People caught his error immediately—and criticized him without hesitation.

Trump is no stranger to spelling mistakes, and his frequent typos have been a source of humor and criticism during his time in the political spotlight.

From "Shoebiz" to "hamberders," Trump's spelling errors have often made headlines and provided late-night hosts with comedic material. His former X feed, in particular, has been fertile ground for these linguistic mishaps, including the infamous "covfefe" incident.

In 2019, CNN's Reliable Sources decided to dig deeper into Trump's spelling blunders and enlisted the help of Factba.se, a website that meticulously tracks every word spoken by Trump and other politicians. The goal was to compile a comprehensive list of Trump's misspellings to shed light on the extent of the issue.

CNN's Brian Stelter acknowledged that everyone makes spelling mistakes but noted that Trump's frequency of errors surpasses that of most people. While it may not be the most significant issue in the world, Stelter emphasized the importance of accuracy, particularly for the President of the United States.

Factba.se researchers took on the task of identifying and cataloging Trump's misspelled words. They chose to focus on the quantity and absurdity of the errors rather than minor punctuation mistakes. Their findings revealed that Trump had made 188 misspellings on Twitter since taking office, averaging roughly one misspelling every five days.

Of course, there have been many more since CNN's study—and they seem to have become more frequent as Trump continues to deal with the many criminal cases against him.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Donald Trump
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Florida Paper Goes Viral For Stark Front Page Headline About Trump's Latest Threats Against His 'Adversaries'

The Orlando Sentinel went viral for a simple front page headline about former President Donald Trump's latest threats against his political opponents—and sadly, it's a rare example of actual journalism.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten individuals he claims are engaged in unethical conduct tied to voting in the 2024 election with prison time, insinuating without proof that the election could be rigged against him. His statement, shared on Truth Social, marks his clearest indication yet that he will not accept the November outcome if defeated. In reality, cases of voter fraud are exceptionally rare.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album cover
Parkwood/Columbia/Sony

Beyoncé Fans Outraged After 'Cowboy Carter' Is Completely Snubbed By The CMAs

The Country Music Awards just announced the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, and it looks like history is repeating itself.

Despite having a number one album on the Top Country charts, neither Beyoncé nor Act II: Cowboy Carter scored a nomination.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz
Harris For President

Walz Rips GOP For Fretting Over Gay Penguins Instead Of School Shootings In Blistering Speech

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz slammed Republicans' fixation with things like children's books about gay penguins instead of school shootings.

Walz's remarks came after four people were killed in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School. The shooter, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with four counts of felony murder; his father, Colin Gray, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killings and faces additional charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person studying a series of maps
Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

The Greatest Historical Examples Of 'F*ck You, I'll Do It Myself'

We can all agree that sometimes when you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself.

What's interesting is that some of the greatest moments in history were built upon that concept, though that's not usually how the events are presented in public school classrooms, if they're presented at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
Folding clothes
Sarah Brown/Unsplash

People Share The Unwritten Rules In Their Homes That Would Seem Bizarre To Anyone Else

Many parents establish standard rules to maintain order in their household.

While some of those rules have to do with teaching lessons such as assigning chores to kids so they could earn an allowance–which helps them understand basic commerce–other rules are as basic as not permitting playing ball while inside the house.

Keep ReadingShow less