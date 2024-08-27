Skip to content
Donald Trump Sparks Outrage After Posing Happily Amid Arlington Cemetery Graves

Donald Trump
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

On the third anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Donald Trump posed with families of fallen soldiers to much criticism.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 27, 2024
On Monday, former Republican President Donald Trump used the anniversary of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan as an opportunity for a photo op.

Trump posed with Gold Star families—people with family members who died during their military service—in Arlington National Cemetery.

He was photographed smiling and giving his awkward thumbs up by the graves of several Marines.

Trump's campaign has tried to pin any issues with the Afghanistan withdrawal on Democratic President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris.

But it was Trump who created and signed off on the deal with the Taliban for the U.S. military withdrawal. Trump even planned to host members of the Taliban at Camp David on Sept. 11, 2019, to finalize it.

Trump's decision to release detained Taliban members was cited as central to an escalation of violence and human rights violations in the region—which he also tried to blame on the Biden/Harris administration.

Many people found Trump's exploitation of service members killed in action deplorable.

Veterans—like former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger—were outraged.

Kinzinger flew missions with the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He served in the Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, Air Mobility Command, and continues to serve with the Wisconsin Air National Guard and was promoted over his career to his current rank of lieutenant colonel.

As many have pointed out, the late Queen Elizabeth II served longer in the military than any member of Trump's family going back to his grandfather who was banished from Germany for shirking his mandatory military service. As a Columbus Dispatch opinion piece put it, "Trump and his bone spurs come from a draft dodger line."

Veterans wanted to make sure people remembered Trump's history of disregard and disrespect for military service.






Others across social media joined veterans with their own disdain for Trump's tone deaf opportunism.

@bethlueck/Threads


rInTheNews/Reddit


@siamiain/Threads



rInTheNews/Reddit


@moby/Threads


rInTheNews/Reddit



@newsjennifer_schulze/Threads


rInTheNews/Reddit



@lincolnproject.us/Threads


rInTheNews/Reddit


@mkmarkowitz/Threads


@undeadben/Threads


rInTheNews/Reddit


@ansapphire.ap/Threads


@jerrijamz/Threads

Arlington is recognized as the most venerated of the United States' national cemeteries.

On May 13, 1864, the first military burial conducted at Arlington Estate—property across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. that was formerly owned by President George Washington—was for Private William Christman.

Existing nearby national military cemeteries—Soldiers’ Home and Alexandria National Cemeteries—were running out of space due to the ongoing Civil War.

Arlington officially became a national cemetery a month later on June 15, 1864. It has grown from the original 200 acres to 639 acres as of 2020.

Initially, national cemeteries ensured that service members whose families couldn’t afford to bring them home were given a proper burial. Now it is considered an honor to be interred at Arlington.

The first officially recognized Memorial Day—called Decoration Day at the time—was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868.

It is the final resting place of WWII veterans President John F. Kennedy, champion boxer Joe Louis, and the most decorated WWII service member turned actor, Audie Murphy.

Based on the backlash, Trump's choice of this cemetery for this occasion offended many more voters than it inspired.

