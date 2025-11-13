Skip to content

Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

Trump Dragged For Not Knowing The Lyrics To 'God Bless America' At Veterans Day Event

Screenshot of JD Vance and Donald Trump
@CalltoActivism/X

President Trump was caught on video attempting to sing along to "God Bless America" at a Veterans Day event on Tuesday—but he only seemed to know the titular words.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 13, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was criticized after he was caught on video attempting to sing along to "God Bless America" at a Veterans Day event on Tuesday and failing miserably, only appearing to know the titular words.

Trump stood silently or nodded along to the song as he stood next to Vice President JD Vance while attending a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

At a few points, he swayed side to side to the tune... which is rather odd considering the song—an Irving Berlin classic first penned in 1918—is typically performed during solemn events like Veterans Day celebrations.

Trump didn't even try, standing there and only managing to sing “God Bless America, my home sweet home" at the song's close. Vance, by contrast, appeared much more familiar with the song.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Not a good look for a man who has made "patriotism" and "saving America" very much his thing—Trump was swiftly called out.

During his first term, Trump was criticized for not singing along to the national anthem at the White House during a June 2018 “Celebration of America” event. In fact, video footage from that event shows he stopped singing early on during the song, around the lyric “were so gallantly streaming.”

And it might not be a surprise to learn that Trump fumbled "God Bless America" then, too.

During the event, Trump—forever obsessed with crowd size—noted that the number of people in the audience was "even bigger than we anticipated" and thanked everyone for coming before people began singing the song.

At the time, he only bobbed his head awkwardly as people sang around him.

Considering this is the same man known for becoming livid when NFL players kneel during the national anthem, one would think he'd practice what he preaches and actually sing.

But this is, after all, Trump we're talking about.

Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Blasted After Calling Damning Epstein Emails About Trump A 'Manufactured Hoax'

A man and a woman facing one another.
Trending

People Share Things That May Sound Innocent In A Job Interview That Are Really Red Flags

Margie Massoudi
Political News

Christian Activist Rages After Gay Florida Teacher Told Students That His Husband Made Brownies

Kim Kardashian was seen in Midtown on October 27, 2025, in New York City.
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Psychics Who Predicted She'd Pass California Bar Exam In Viral Video

