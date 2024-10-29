Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans By Crashing Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest In NYC

Timothée Chalamet gave fans a thrill when he crashed a look-alike contest held in his honor in New York City's Washington Square Park.
The event, which drew a crowd of hundreds and over 2,600 RSVPs, saw a sea of fans dressed up to mimic Chalamet’s signature curly hair, streetwear style, and famous film roles, from “Wonka” to “Bob Dylan.”
The contest promised a $50 cash prize to the best Chalamet impersonator, and people flocked to the park in full costume. While some attempted his movie characters, others simply tried to capture his casual, cool look.
Social media buzzed as fans shared videos and pictures of Chalamet’s surprise appearance, with some lucky attendees getting to meet him face-to-face.
The gathering grew so large that NYPD officers eventually arrived, stopping the contest and asking people to disperse. As things calmed, one person resembling Chalamet was zip-tied and led away by officers, adding to the commotion.
Despite the interruption, the real Chalamet’s presence made the day unforgettable for those who stayed.
People had a great time.
They engaged with each other in the physical space, which is more rare with that age group.
Someone brought back a post from earlier, showing that Chalamet really did seize a perfect opportunity.
Folks requested other actors whose lookalikes they'd love to see.
Some people were a little off-put by the large gathering in such a small space.
Anthpo is a YouTuber in NYC known for doing odd stunts, with over 1.2 million followers on YouTube, among other platforms.
People referenced how truly New York City this whole thing was.
Should we have get togethers like this every weekend?
Chalamet is in NYC right now filming Marty Supreme, a Ping Pong drama that also stars Gwyneth Paltrow.