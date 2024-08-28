Tim Walz Just Unleashed A Hilariously Impassioned Rant About Gutters: 'It's Personal For Me'

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz had social media users cackling after unleashing a hilariously impassioned rant about the importance of keeping the gutters on your home clean.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of SubwayTakes, a social media series where New York subway riders share their thoughts on topics close to their hearts. When host Kareem Rahma kicked off the episode with, “So what’s your take?” Walz didn’t hesitate.
He proceeded to launch into a rant about the importance of maintaining home gutters, emphasizing:
"My take is the most neglected part of home ownership is the gutters. It’s personal for me. I've had problems with gutters before. You get your basement wet, you get ice dams, it causes a lot of problems."
"[It's not good] but there are fixes. Now, the other dangerous thing is that when you live in Minnesota, fall’s a great time of year. There’s a lot of leaves. You’ve got to get up on a ladder—"
Rahma interjected with:
“And they get stuck in the gutter. The leaves get stuck in the gutter. I’ve seen many a man fall off the ladder.”
Walz responded:
"“Many a man — seriously. Bur there's a fix. You can put a gutter helmet over the top of it ... It covers it, lets the water go through, and keeps it out of your house. I see this all the time."
Asked how often he "looks at gutters" and whether a well-maintained lawn is more important than keeping gutters clean, Walz said:
"I look quite often, surprisingly. I try not to be judgmental on people, but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody." ...
"I go with the gutters. I think gutters are a big thing. They really matter."
After joking with Rahma about purchasing downspouts at the home improvement company Menards—they even sang the jingle—Walz noted that "if you keep your receipt, you get 11 percent rebates but you've got to send them in."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Separately, Rahma also asked Walz if he believes "cheese belongs on the inside of the burger," to which Walz replied:
"I know this is very controversial for folks ... I do believe it should be inside."
When Rahma described burgers as "hot molten lava cakes except [with] beef and cheese," Walz burst out laughing and declared:
"He knows his Minnesota! He knows his Minnesota well!"
It was a refreshingly normal moment given all the GOP weirdness on the campaign trail, and people loved it.
Walz later shared footage of his appearance with his own followers on X, formerly Twitter, writing:
"Gutter helmets. Trust me on this one."
You can see his post below.
People loved this too, and were pretty keen on taking his advice.
Walz is responsible for a new angle of attack against Republicans, referring to them as "weird people on the other side" while referencing their nationwide assaults on public education, saying they "want to take books away" and "want to be in your exam room."
To that end, he and Harris have done the opposite by portraying themselves as normal as can be, prompting MSNBC to note that the duo "are charting new territory in normcore."
The outlet observed that "some of the videos capturing Harris and Walz’s campaign activities have a conspicuously casual tone, showing Harris petting dogs and campaigning once again in Converse Chuck Taylors.
Additionally, Walz is described as "a normcore warrior on the campaign trail, slamming Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance for faking kinship with the working class he scorns using references to food."
The campaign runs counter to the populist themes embraced by former President Donald Trump, who has insisted he is "entitled to personal attacks" against Harris, coming under fire for casting doubt on her racial heritage, and suggesting that a vote for her is a vote for higher crime rates.