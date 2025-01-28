TikToker With Dwarfism Calls Out Strangers Who Picked Him Up As A Prank At TJ Maxx

Skip to content

'High School Musical' Star Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Thought Zac Efron Was Her Dad

@dwarfismhistory/TikTok

TikToker Aubrey Smalls, who has dwarfism, was stunned after two strangers lifted him off the ground while he was shopping for suitcases at a TJ Maxx store.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJan 28, 2025
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
The last time you shopped for suitcases was definitely better than what happened to TikToker Aubrey Smalls recently.

Smalls, who has dwarfism and goes by @dwarfismhistory on TikTok, was shopping for suitcases at a TJ Maxx when he said he felt the floor moving farther away, thinking "Why am I floating?"

Once he realized he had been picked up, he turned around, fully expecting to see one of his close friends, who would play that sort of a prank on him and which would be relatively okay, the video implied.

However, he instead saw two complete strangers, one of whom was filming the whole interaction, the other who had just picked him up.

Rightfully aggrieved and scared, Smalls said "Excuse me?" and the guy who had just, to reiterate, picked up a complete stranger for a video, said "It's good, man. It's good."

It was, in fact, not good, as Smalls went on to explain further in an interview about the subject. People with dwarfism are unfortunately often picked up, or touched without their consent in any number of ways.

There is extreme danger with this, Smalls went on.

"There have been people with dwarfism who have been paralyzed, seriously injured or even passed away because someone recklessly picked them up or manhandled them. I just think it’s really important to mix education with things like this. I can’t tell you how many times a week I see a video with millions of likes that's just about that."

Smalls finished his video by asking if anyone sees the video that was taken to send it to him to view and report, but also just to try to even understand what the heck was going through his assailant's minds.

Folks were deeply empathetic, and said they felt terrified just hearing about it.

@enjjolras/TikTok

@blueberryjinxgirl/TikTok

A lot of people were outraged and perplexed on Smalls' behalf, wondering why anyone would do that to a stranger.

@numa_kingofrome/TikTok

@help_gage/TikTok

Many other folks with disabilities added their stories in the comments.

@studiobythebay/TikTok

@violetkitty00/TikTOk

@sanaaaa276/TikTok

Many people were as confused as Smalls was by the "it's all good" remark.

@ectoplasmic.fungus/TikTok

@t0tallynotgalit/TikTok

@fi.11111111/TikTok

The commenters were pretty clear: this action was quite serious.

@datgreenmonstah/TikTok

@bruja_bree_yah/TikTok

Some spoke to Smalls' question in the video about the pandemic changing people's behavior.

@notfran00/TikTok

@pedropascalsthirdwife/TikTok

@luisana.mon/TikTok


Smalls' account @dwarfismhistory provides more context for people with dwarfism throughout history and literature, including a whole playlist about the history of The Court Dwarf.

