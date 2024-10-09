Skip to content
Snoopy Fan Account Sparks Outrage From 'Peanuts' Fans After Endorsing Trump For President

Snoopy; Donald Trump
United Feature Syndicate; Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Snoopy fan page called @snoopyweekly sparked instant ire from Peanuts fans after publicly endorsing Trump on X, complete with an image of Snoopy shaking the ex-President's hand.

By Alan HerreraOct 09, 2024
A Snoopy fan page called @snoopyweekly sparked instant ire from Peanuts fans after publicly endorsing former President Donald Trump on X, complete with an image of Snoopy shaking Trump's hand.

Although Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz passed away in 2000—continuing to publish his comic strips until his final days—Charlie Brown’s beloved dog, Snoopy, has remained an enduring character, thriving on various social media platforms.

Some of these accounts are official, like the @Snoopy account on X, which boasts 1.2 million followers, while others are fan-run with no official ties to the Schulz estate.

The account posted the following message:

"More take home pay, a secure border, and a government that prioritizes prosperity for its tax paying citizens rather than illegal immigrants. This election season, @snoopyweekly proudly endorses Donald J. Trump for President of the United States."
"Kamala Harris may have 'come from a middle class family,' but this account is run by an actual middle class family. We started this profile last year as a distraction from the difficult economic times, with the hope of bringing happiness to others who were going through the same."
"We want better for our family and our country. Make America Great Again."

You can see the message and the image below.

Screenshot of @snoopyweekly's post@snoopyweekly/X

Screenshot of @snoopyweekly's artwork of Snoopy shaking Donald Trump's hand@snoopyweekly/X

The backlash was swift.


Schulz was a believer in democracy, so the endorsement, even from a fan account, is antithetical to the creator's beliefs. He once said in a letter to a fan that "sometimes it is the very people who cry out the loudest in favor of getting back to what they call ‘American Virtues’ who lack this faith in our country."

At the time, Schulz noted that he "believe[s] that our greatest strength lies always in the protection of our smallest minorities.”


Letter Charles M. Schulz wrote to a fan@DailySnoopy

After removing their Trump-related post, the @snoopyweekly team still expressed gratitude to MAGA accounts for their "support" and continued to promote voter registration efforts in swing states. Shortly after, they unexpectedly deactivated the account.

