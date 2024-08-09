Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ben Shapiro Tried To Mock Walz By Comparing Him To A Beloved Comic—And It Backfired Instantly

Ben Shapiro; Tim Walz
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The rightwing podcaster tried to mock Walz with a comparison to comedian Don Rickles—and critics weren't feeling the jab at all.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 09, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro's attempt to mock Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz by comparing him to a beloved comic did not go over the way he hoped it would.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Shapiro said:

“Weird move for Kamala to select Marxist Don Rickles, but here we are.”

You can see his post below.

Rickles, who died in 2017 at the age of 90, was highly regarded for his insult comedy and for his many talk show appearances, particularly on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and The Late Show with David Letterman. He also starred in the sitcom C.P.O. Sharkey and was the star of The Don Rickles Show, a variety series in which he was able to use his persona to great comedic effect.

Rickles also made his mark on film, starring in Kelly's Heroes and having a prominent supporting role in Martin Scorsese's Casino. While Rickles had a very long and fruitful career, younger fans might recognize him as the voice of the surly Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Storyfranchise, a role that further elevated his profile and kickstarted a slew of associated merchandise.

Shapiro's remark sure sounded like a compliment—and people were quick to mock him for it.


Shapiro's post came mere hours after Walz made headlines for making a couch joke about former President Donald Trump's own VP pick, J.D. Vance at a rally with Harris in Philadelphia

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

On July 15, the day Vance was confirmed as Trump’s running mate, X user @rickrudescalves claimed that Vance might be the first vice-presidential pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to "f***ing an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181)." Vance never describes anything of the sort in his book.

But the rumor has propagated online nonetheless, and Walz made a brief joking reference to the rumor while declaring his enthusiasm to debate Vance.

Walz quipped:

"J.D. Vance literally wrote the foreword for the architect of the Project 2025 agenda. Like all regular people I grew up with in the Heartland, J.D. studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community. C'mon! That's not what middle America is."
"And I've gotta tell you, I can't wait to debate the guy."

The rally attendees erupted into cheers and both Walz and Harris took a moment to bask in the crowd's reaction before he went in for the kill:

"That is, if he’s willing to get off his couch and show up. You see what I did there?"

Walz is also responsible for a new angle of attack against Republicans, referring to them as "weird people on the other side" and referencing their nationwide assaults on public education and saying they "want to take books away" and "want to be in your exam room."

Democrats appear to have gained a messaging advantage since President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed Harris to be his successor, as well as a polling advantage, with VP Harris now leading Trump by more than 2 points in 538's polling average.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Newsmax; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Had The Most Epic Fact-Check To Trump's Deranged Press Conference

After former President Donald Trump spent an hour answering reporters' questions with his typical lies and distortions, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign issued an epically snarky fact-check.

Trump was clearly exasperated while taking questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate immediately after a reporter asked him if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday and another in Detroit on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
A close-up black and white photo of a young pug. It looks into the camera with guilty eyes.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst Things They Were Ever Caught Doing

Everyone is guilty of something in life.

Because mostly everyone has committed some sort of innocent infraction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls 'Feeble' Trump After He Rants About Rally Crowd Sizes

Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign trolled former Republican President Donald Trump and GOP nominee with a social media post calling him "feeble" after his meltdown over rally crowd sizes at today's press conference.

The first-ever federally convicted ex-President held an emergency press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday amidst Harris's surging poll numbers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daisy Ridley
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Fans Rally Around Daisy Ridley After She Reveals Battle With Rare Autoimmune Condition

Fans of Daisy Ridley are sharing messages of support and encouragement after the Star Wars star revealed she was diagnosed with Graves' Disease last September.

In an interview with Women's Health that dropped on August 6, the Magpie actor publicly shared her diagnosis for the first time, telling the publication:

Keep ReadingShow less
Steve Martin; Tim Walz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Haddad Media

Steve Martin Explains Why He Turned Down Lorne Michaels' Offer To Play Tim Walz On 'SNL'

Actor Steve Martin turned down an offer to portray Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, and his explanation for refusing to do so makes sense.

On August 6, Harris selected Walz to be her VP after she had become her party's frontrunner following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election last month.

Keep ReadingShow less