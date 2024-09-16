Skip to content

Mary Trump Explains Why Trump Is 'Not Really Trying To Win'—And It's Terrifying

Former NFL Star Opens Up About Very NSFW Act Caught On Instagram Live: 'My Heart Sank'

X screenshot of Shannon Sharpe
Nightcap

Former NFL star-turned-ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe fessed up on 'Nightcap' to accidentally broadcasting himself having relations with a woman on Instagram Live after initially claiming his account had been hacked.

By AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 16, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Shannon Sharpe opened up about the Instagram Live heard 'round the world, revealing that his "heart sank" when he found out his followers could hear him engaging in adult activity.

After initially claiming his account had been hacked, the former NFL star-turned-ESPN analyst admitted on his YouTube show Nightcap with his cohost Chad Johnson to accidentally broadcasting what was intended to be a very private moment.

Though only audio and no video of the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee was broadcast, Sharpe was "very disappointed" nonetheless.

“I’m someone that is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details be heard for the entire world to hear."
“I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons … even when I’m behind closed doors, I still try to remain a level of professional, although I’m in the privacy of my own home."
"And I’m very disappointed in myself — not for the act, I think there are millions, billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities."
"But to have your most intimate detail, for the audio to be heard, I’m disappointed in myself."

He continued, explaining how he found out his "activity" was live for all to hear.

“This was not staged. Came in, threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity."
"I did not know IG Live — I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works."
"And so, all of a sudden, my other phone is going off, and people are calling me, FaceTime, that I’ve never talked to a day in my life on FaceTime."
"And I’m like, why are y’all calling me FaceTime?”

When Sharpe finally answered one of those calls and discovered what was going on, he revealed:

"My heart sank, it dropped.”

You can watch him address the incident below.

Several people on social media felt Sharpe had no reason to be embarrassed for engaging in a perfectly natural adult activity.


A few, however, believed the broadcast was no accident.





You can watch the full episode below.

YouTube

