People Divulge The Strangest Things They've Only Confessed To A Doctor

Those who are lucky have friends they can truly confide anything in.

including the most confidential, personal, or even embarrassing information about ourselves that we do our best to keep hidden.

Every now and again, however, there is some information that is just too personal to share with our nearest and dearest, no matter how trustworthy they are.

This information is so personal, that the only people we would dare share it with are medical professionals.

"What’s the strangest thing you’ve confessed to a doctor you’d never tell anyone else?"

"A Spoonful Of Sugar Helps The Medicine Go Down"...

"That I ate one kilo of licquorice in a week."

"For the first time in my life I had a nearly normal blood pressure."

"The doctor was shocked and said: 'This is NOT the way we want to treat your low blood pressure!'"- GrottenolmPower

Yes Or No Questions...



"I’m just thinking about a time at like 13 years old when I was trying to answer if I was sexually active but didn’t know if lesbian sex counted and didn’t want to say the words lesbian or sex."- DrySelection5423

Honesty Is Always The Best Policy

"I hurt my back while hooking up with my ex."

"I went to the doctors and the guy asked what was going on while setting up the x-ray machine."

"I'm not bashful with nurses or doctors, so I looked at him and said 'My BF and I were having sex and he went too hard'."

"And he looked at me like I had 3 heads and asked for me to repeat it."

"Then he laughed."

"I hope I became a funny story to tell over the years."- ShootingHailStar

You Can Absolutely Have Too Much Of A Good Thing

"I couldn’t stop having orgasms/highly sensitive pelvic region."

"Turned out to be high-tone pelvic floor dysfunction, which was treated with physical therapy."

"Huge thanks to those doctors in the ER that day."

"They were super non-judgmental and compassionate."- Taytertot0418

It's Their Job To care, Not To Judge

"I had a bit of a rough but consensual hookup one night, and totally forgot about it when I went to the gyno the next day."

"During the breast exam she noticed I had this massive purple bruise on my boob and looked incredibly concerned."

"I turned 10 shades of red and started overexplaining that it was consensual."

"Thankfully, this was a Planned Parenthood, so the people who work there tend not judge much."

"We ended up having a good laugh about it."

"I also have had at least 2 necessary surgeries where I vaguely recall asking about what drugs they had just given me and showing way too much enthusiasm for them with zero working filter."

"Those experiences made it VERY clear to me that I need to stay far, far away from opiates or prescription drugs unless it's necessary. I'd get hooked so fast."- ThatKinkyLady

There Is Always Someone There To Help

"How much I was drinking."

"When regular people asked, I'd say around 4 standard drinks a night."

"When I finally realized I was getting out of hand, I admitted to the doctor that it was around 15 to 20 standard drinks a night."

"Today, I am officially 1 month completely sober, and the sight of alcohol makes me sick (possibly due to medication)."

"I'm just glad I finally got help, 2+ years of heavy drinking completely finished now with help."- dogecoin-to-themoon

Better Than A Concussion... Or Is It?

"I mean, having to explain to the doctor about my work-related injury, falling off of scaffolding and landing... awkwardly."

"I literally thought I exploded a ball."- ChoosingestOfBeggars

When In Doubt, Tell A Doctor



"Admitted that I had an overwhelming urge to chew on ice and smell wet concrete."

"Like, a *compulsion*."

"Thought I was losing my mind."

"Doc ran some bloodwork and boom, severely anemic."

"A few iron pills later and the weird cravings vanished completely."- Dramichel

...So Many Thoughts...



"That every time I have sex I pass out/nearly pass out."

"We never figured out what it was."

"At some point, it seems that I just grew out of it?"- Cuddle_Cloud

Not A Trivial Matter



"I was telling my neurologist about numbness I'd been experiencing from my waist down."

"He asked the inevitable question: 'can you feel your groin?'"

"The answer was no, and it also meant I couldn't tell if I had to piss or sh*t."

"I didn't realize he'd specifically detail that in my medical notes, and thus every other doctor that treated me would ask the same question."

"Fun times."- slightlystitchy

A Second Opinion Never Hurts



"I was about 17 or 18 when I was misdiagnosed with schizoaffective, she put me on a cocktail of meds, about 20 in a year (not at the same time), and it completely fried my brain."

"When COVID happened, we were doing monthly phone calls, and I somehow expressed that I think of her as a friend, and went into detail as to why."

"She quickly shut that down, telling me that she was not my friend, and I had to differentiate that because she was helping me mentally, it doesn’t mean she was my friend."

"Well, now I’m 26. I’ve always thought I was misdiagnosed, but nobody believed me."

"Two months ago, I talked to my new psychiatrist and told him I want to stop taking meds."

"He was hesitant but allowed it."

"Next few weeks were absolute hell, dry heaving, throwing up, no appetite (didn’t eat for a week straight), but still went to work (construction, material handler)."

"I stopped taking meds officially the night of November 5 of this year."

"My psychiatrist appointment was Tuesday of last week."

"He discharged me because he saw I was getting so much better."- Musical_Gee

There are certain things your nearest and dearest don't need to know, no matter how trustworthy or helpful they may be.

On the flip side, sometimes we may notice things about ourselves that need to be told to a doctor immediately.

Though they may seem "embarrassing", a good doctor will help, without ever passing judgment.