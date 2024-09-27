Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Scandalous Yet Funny Secrets People Are Keeping From Their Partners

Woman covering face with one hand out of embarrassment
tabitha turner/Unsplash

Reddit user hassansaeedyt asked: 'What is the most scandalous secret you’ve kept from your partner?'

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 27, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Couples who've been together a long time reach a point in their relationship where nothing is sacred, and they think they know everything about the other person.

With long-earned trust and devotion to one another, there are no secrets.

Or are there?

Most of us have been "guilty" at one time or another of withholding that one closely guarded act or behavior we wouldn't want our loved one to know, whether out of embarrassment or emotional protection.

Curious to hear examples of these under the guise of anonymity, Redditor hassansaeedytedyt asked:

"What is the most scandalous secret you’ve kept from your partner?"
It's time for confession.

Pffft

"it wasn't the leather sofa against my leg skin, it was in fact, a fart."

– rainbowroobear

"I was able to perfectly replicate the sound of our dog farting and would make that sound to get her off the couch when she was sharing it with the dog. Just so that I could get the couch. I’m so sorry, Bear."

– DNAgent007

Missing Tarts

"I ate all the poptarts and purchased new ones before they knew... then ate all those and got in trouble for eating just the one box."

– Drink15

Silent Night

"I told my boyfriend I was going home to family for Christmas. I told my family I was going to my boyfriend's family for Christmas. I stayed home and did nothing all day."

– ErinLee99

"We did this once. Thanksgiving was approaching, and none of us were feeling it. We lied to my in-laws, ate a bunch of edibles, watched bad movies, and stuffed ourselves with junk food."

– Renaissance_Slacker

Convenient Suspect

"I scratched my wife’s car on a low wall and didn’t say a word but she noticed in a supermarket car park and she went nuts, claiming the car next her had scraped it and driven off. Being the gentleman, I offered to pay to repair it."

– uk6ftdude

"My mom scratched my dad’s car and then parked further away. My dad went through the entire parking lot until he found the car with his paint on it. It was YOU!! 😂"

– Myfourcats1

Me Time

"I take a secret day of PTO once every few months where I get dressed and leave the house like I would normally for work, but instead I treat myself to breakfast and a book at a cafe, get a pedicure, go for a walk in the park, or otherwise just enjoy some alone, quiet, time to myself."

"My boyfriend doesn't work so if I stayed home I wouldn't get any alone time and my boyfriend has a habit of unintentionally turning my PTO days and holidays into 'let's both get stuff done around the house' days. I can let him know I just want a lazy day and he'll try to respect that but it's not the same as time entirely by myself."

– 0rangeMarmalade

"I get myself a drink or treat almost every time I’m out running errands without him (which is honestly like 2-3 times a month). We tend to do everything together and he is NOT about spending money on frivolous things like that, which most of the time is fine. But while I’m pregnant, I really just enjoy a nice little treat just for me, and he doesn’t need to know about it."

– dabekah_dababy

Solo Date

"I went to the cinema yesterday on my own, told work I had to go back to wait for a tradesman as my wife had to take her dad to hospital."

"Not true at all, I just wanted to see the new deadpool film."

"Wife thinks I was at work, work thinks I was at home."

"That's as scandalous as my life will ever get lol."

– Serious-Lie-4903

Blame The Dog

"After we got home from partying, i ate her leftovers from Texas Roadhouse and helped her look for the box...and then blamed our Labrador Retriever."

– beeteeOKC

Future Daddy's Girl

"Probably that I'm secretly spamming our daughter with "DADA DADA DADA" in hopes of scoring that first word while I'm up with her at night. I'm boring - don't really hide much from my spouse."

– AccurateBandicoot494

The goal is to keep them happy.

Luscious Tomato Garden

"Prior to her going home for a month, she planted tomatoes plant seeds. She wanted me to take care of them. Try as I might, they didn’t grow. I went to Home Depot and bought some plants, planted them and made it seem like they grew."

– MidniteOG

A Win-Win

"I work in a hospital so I have lots of weekdays off. I got bored one day and went to the casino since I haven't been in years. About twenty minutes in I won ~$5,000 on the slots. Immediately cashed out and I chose to pay the taxes there on the spot."

"Took the rest home. A few weeks later my wife had a conference in Vegas and I tagged along so we could make a long weekend of it. The day of her conference I bought a drink and wandered around the strip doing nothing. When she got out of the conference that afternoon I told her I 'won $5,000 on the slots.' "

"Of course she was ecstatic because work had already paid for a room at the Cosmo and she had like $100/day in per diem so all that cash was spent on eating at Michelin starred restaurants and going to shows for free. I've never told her I won it at the dumpy casino twenty minutes from our house."

– xts2500

Parting Gift

"My wife had severe depression. I begged, pleaded, tried everything to get her to go to counseling, see a doctor and she would yell and refuse. She wasn't working, I was working 2 jobs. Our house became a mess, and she wouldn't help clean, and I was working."

"Eventually, I filed for divorce. She moved out. My parents came and helped me clean the house. She was living elsewhere. She came back to get some things. She was visibly broken. She wanted her stuffed animals. Her favorite one was nowhere to be found."

"My mom realized that she had found it, but it had something on it, and she threw it away. So I found a replacement online and ordered. I knew she wouldn't accept a gift from me, so I took it to one of her friends and told them not to tell her it was from me."

"She had it above her bed now. She doesn't know. I'm still sad. But she has started counseling and gotten a job. She's on medication. She still hopes we can reconcile. I don't know if I can, though."

– TurbulentWeird755

Keeping The Romantic Mood

"On the night of one of our early dates where I was cooking a good meal for her, I found out about 2 hours before that my grandmother passed away via a phone call from my aunt. I didn't cancel the date, and I didn't let on."

"I put on a good front, we had a great date, and then told her later on that I found out my grandma died later on that night."

"Then I caught the first flight out of town the next day to go to my hometown to be with my grandpa and for the funeral. We're married now with a kid on the way. I still haven't told her I knew about my grandma's passing before our date."

– skyway_walker_612

Who's A Good Boy?

"Anytime we eat, especially a nice place, I lie and say I am full so he can have the last, best bite. He eats way more than I do, but seeing him so giddy about the bite makes me so happy."

– irenefps

Good Loser

"I let him win board games, so he’ll want to keep playing."

– difficultlem0n

"That's actually really sweet 😭 I occasionally let him win at Mario kart on purpose so that he'll want to keep playing. When we first started playing I basically murdered him in the game for about seven straight races and he got frustrated. I convinced him it was a one-off and I was just lucky."

"Little does he know I play Mario Kart Online on a global scale, and I'm literally one of the best in the region lol"

– Digital_Disimpaction

Happy Date Nights

"My partner and I are very frugal. We have separate bank accounts, but we share a credit card together. Whenever we go on dates, she will want to go 50/50."

"I agree with her so she feels free to order whatever she wants. Then I pay off the whole date balance the next morning. When it comes time to do bills, I always leave that information out. I know she loves our date nights and I do too."

– theunusualexistence

Keeping secrets is something that is generally stigmatized, but as you can see in many of the examples listed above, withholding specific information from your significant other can originate from a place of love.

What fun secrets are you keeping from your lover?

Latest News

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

More from News

Screenshot of Mike Johnson; Clay Higgins
C-SPAN; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mike Johnson Slammed For Downplaying GOP Rep's Racist Tweet About Haitians: 'He Prayed About It'

Speaker Mike Johnson was criticized after downplaying a now-deleted racist tweet about Haitian migrants by Louisiana's Republican Representative Clay Higgins.

In response to the news that a nonprofit leader representing the Haitian community filed charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, on Tuesday—citing the chaos and threats Springfield has faced since Trump first promoted the conspiracy theory that immigrants are eating people's pets—Higgins posted the following racist remarks from his official X account:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Mark Robinson
@Acyn/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Was Asked If He'll 'Pull' Mark Robinson Endorsement After Scandal—And His Response Is Peak Trump

Former President Donald Trump was criticized for playing dumb when asked if he'll "pull" his endorsement of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the wake of revelations about Robinson's racial and sexual comments.

Robinson—who polls show trails behind Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current Attorney General—pledged last week to stay in the governor's race despite a CNN report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual comments on an online message board, stating he won’t be pushed out by "salacious tabloid lies."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Steve Jakubowski on Jeopardy!
ABC

A 'Hot Priest' Just Went Viral After Competing On 'Jeopardy!'—And Viewers Are Fanning Themselves

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed some serious eye candy when 29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, appeared on the program and had everyone swooning.

Jakubowski was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode, and was quite the sight in his priestly robes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
@jamestalarico/X; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Democrat Lays Out How Trump & Vance Would React If They 'Met Jesus Today'—And Yep, That Tracks

Texas State Democratic Representative James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how former President Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus Christ—and pointed out how they'd likely react if they were to meet him today.

Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other personal shortcomings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @sundayfunday74
@sundayfunday74/TikTok

TikToker Sounds Off After Hearing Ad In Arizona Telling Women To Let Husbands 'Vote For Your Household'

TikToker @sundayfunday sounded the alarm in a viral video, recounting the moment she heard an ad in the bathroom during a recent Arizona Cardinals game encouraging women to let their husbands "vote for your household" instead of casting their own votes.

She recalled:

Keep ReadingShow less