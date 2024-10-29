Skip to content

CNN Kicks Right-Winger Off Air After His Racist 'Joke' Aimed At Muslim Panelist

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Saoirse Ronan Instantly Silences Male Actors Laughing Over Tone Deaf Joke With Important Observation

Saoirse Ronan with Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Eddie Redmayne
BBC

Saoirse Ronan shut down actors Eddie Redmayne, Paul Mescal, and Denzel Washington with a powerful reminder after a tone deaf joke on The Graham Norton Show.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 29, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

During a jocular discussion on The Graham Norton Show, actor Paul Mescal made a tone-deaf joke that elicited laughter from Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne and forced Saoirse Ronan to immediately silence the male actors with a reality check.

On October 25, Ronan, known for starring in the Greta Gerwig films Lady Bird and Little Women, was a guest on the BBC talk show with her male Hollywood peers.

For a time, the group appeared to be chummy with the host until they arrived on the topic of self-defense in an unprovoked attack.

Redmayne, who currently stars as an assassin in the upcoming Peacock TV series The Day of the Jackal, suggested that a smartphone could be used as a weapon during a physical assault.

Mescal shot down the notion, arguing that an electronic device would be ineffective during any physical altercation.

He quipped:

"Who is actually going to think about that?"

"If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone,' " added the Gladiator II actor while mimicking the movement of whipping out a phone from his trouser pocket.

Ronan tried to interject but Mescal's comical demonstration continued eliciting laughter from Washington, Redmayne, the studio audience, and Norton, who joined in the hypothetical by pretending to search for his phone while telling the imagined attacker, "Can you hang on a second?"

Mescal extended the ruse by putting a phone to his ear and saying, “Sorry, mum, one second. Bang.”

"That's a very good point," observed Redmayne, prompting Ronan to finally apprise the men of a perspective typically lost on them.

She quickly informed the men:

“That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

An immediate silence befell the room until Ronan asked for backup.

“Am I right, ladies?”

The audience responded by cheering for Ronan's reminder that women have to always think ahead as common victims of gender-based violence.

Social media users commended Ronan.






They also loved how she shut down the room.





Good on you, Saoirse.

Latest News

Tony Hinchcliffe; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Harris Uses MAGA Comedian's Racist 'Joke' About Puerto Rico Against Trump In Powerful New Ad

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Warren Zeiders; Kelly Clarkson
@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson Gets Hilariously Flustered After Being Surprised By Guest's Shirtless Photo

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson shared a lighthearted, flustered moment with country singer Warren Zeiders that fans loved.

Clarkson was already charmed by Zeiders’ long hair, joking that he should be in a hair commercial. As they talked about his 12-year history with lacrosse, a shirtless photo of Zeiders holding a lacrosse stick popped up on the screen, catching Clarkson off guard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden; Kamala Harris
NBC News, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Joe Biden Was Asked If It Was 'Bittersweet' To Vote For Kamala—And His Reaction Was Everything

Democratic President Joe Biden cast his early ballot on Monday at his local Department of Elections Warehouse near his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Let's do this," Biden said before adding his vote to the polling station where more than 3,228 ballots were recorded.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mel Gibson; Kamala Harris
TMZ, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mel Gibson Blasted After Backing Trump With Offensive Insult About Harris In Bonkers Rant

Not surprisingly, actor Mel Gibson revealed he was voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump when a TMZ reporter hounded him about who he was casting the ballot for in next Tuesday's election.

However, when the Lethal Weapon actor went further by insulting Trump's challenger, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the internet wasn't having it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
@jimstewartson/X

Elon Musk Awkwardly Chanting 'USA' At Trump Rally Is Making The Internet Cringe

Elon Musk is good at many things, but none of his talents are quite so honed as his knack for cringe.

And his appearance at Trump's bizarre, Hitler-referencing Madison Square Garden rally was no exception.

Keep ReadingShow less
A couple standing together in a sunset
Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash

People Share Their Biggest Relationship Dealbreakers

Everyone has their dream list of what they would hope for in a partner, as well as a list of things that they find unacceptable or unattractive.

What one person might find annoying, another person will find to be an immediate dealbreaker.

Keep ReadingShow less