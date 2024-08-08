Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Grills Blake Lively's On-Screen Love Interest In Bizarre Promo For New Film

Ryan Reynolds had some fun with his wife Blake Lively's co-star Brandon Sklenar during a recent press event for the upcoming film It Ends with Us.
Reynolds, whose Deadpool movies have delighted millions, decided to interview Sklenar himself and brought along his mom, Tammy, and his friend Hugh Jackman for backup.
The video Reynolds shared on Instagram shows him jokingly grilling Sklenar about his on-screen chemistry with Lively. Reynolds took things to a comedic extreme, pretending to be paranoid about his relationship with Lively and then questioning Sklenar’s workout routine while pointing at a picture of his butt.
"Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what's going on here, man?"
Then, to up the stakes, Reynolds' mom jumped in, reading off some humorous questions her son had prepared. She jokingly suggested that Reynolds might be looking for a new father figure, with Sklenar as the potential candidate.
"It says: Ryan would love to have a new dad to have a catch, and I think he could really use a man in his life."
Not to be outdone, Jackman joined in, teasing Sklenar about trying to replace him as Reynolds’ best friend. However, Sklenar turned the script and immediately said to Jackman what many of us would like to.
"Sir, I have no idea what's happening at all today, but I do have to say while I have you here: Your work in Les Mis. . . what a triumph."
The video ends on a light note, with all three giving Sklenar compliments and wearing matching sweaters as a fun nod to his character. Jackman closed it out with a laugh, hinting that maybe, just maybe, they’ve found the next Wolverine.
People loved the whacky interview.
@jamesthetang/Instagram
Like much of Reynolds' comedy, people stuck around for the end and laughed a lot.
@fbrfilms/Instagram
@nettymatthews75/Instagram
@tentescreations/Instagram
Reynolds aside, people adored his mother, Tammy.
@laurenjanuary2_0/Instagram
@andreabaird004/Instagram
@love_vee_xoxo/Instagram
Folks pulled some notable quotes.
@leslie_quershi/Instagram
Will this become a new style of interview?
@kurttocci/Instagram
@k.wittakhris/Instagram
Marketing genius?
@vidialdiano/Instagram
@samofrais/Instagram
@theherogig/Instagram
The comments were a bit of a Reynolds love fest.
outofthebox.hair.studio/Instagram
tah_pay_tay_/Instagram
@pikku_3602/Instagram
The scheme seemed to work.
@drewgoldfarb/Instagram
'It Ends with Us' will be in theaters in the U.S. starting August 9th.