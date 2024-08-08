Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Grills Blake Lively's On-Screen Love Interest In Bizarre Promo For New Film

Ryan Reynolds; Brandon Sklenar
@vancityreynolds/Instagram

The 'Deadpool' star hijacked a press junket to interview Brandon Sklenar, who stars opposite Reynolds' wife Blake Lively in the new romance 'It Ends with Us'—with a couple of other interview cameos thrown in for good measure.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 08, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Ryan Reynolds had some fun with his wife Blake Lively's co-star Brandon Sklenar during a recent press event for the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Reynolds, whose Deadpool movies have delighted millions, decided to interview Sklenar himself and brought along his mom, Tammy, and his friend Hugh Jackman for backup.

The video Reynolds shared on Instagram shows him jokingly grilling Sklenar about his on-screen chemistry with Lively. Reynolds took things to a comedic extreme, pretending to be paranoid about his relationship with Lively and then questioning Sklenar’s workout routine while pointing at a picture of his butt.

"Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what's going on here, man?"

Then, to up the stakes, Reynolds' mom jumped in, reading off some humorous questions her son had prepared. She jokingly suggested that Reynolds might be looking for a new father figure, with Sklenar as the potential candidate.

"It says: Ryan would love to have a new dad to have a catch, and I think he could really use a man in his life."

Not to be outdone, Jackman joined in, teasing Sklenar about trying to replace him as Reynolds’ best friend. However, Sklenar turned the script and immediately said to Jackman what many of us would like to.

"Sir, I have no idea what's happening at all today, but I do have to say while I have you here: Your work in Les Mis. . . what a triumph."

The video ends on a light note, with all three giving Sklenar compliments and wearing matching sweaters as a fun nod to his character. Jackman closed it out with a laugh, hinting that maybe, just maybe, they’ve found the next Wolverine.


People loved the whacky interview.

@jamesthetang/Instagram

Like much of Reynolds' comedy, people stuck around for the end and laughed a lot.

@fbrfilms/Instagram

@nettymatthews75/Instagram

@tentescreations/Instagram

Reynolds aside, people adored his mother, Tammy.

@laurenjanuary2_0/Instagram

@andreabaird004/Instagram

@love_vee_xoxo/Instagram

Folks pulled some notable quotes.

@leslie_quershi/Instagram

Will this become a new style of interview?

@kurttocci/Instagram

@k.wittakhris/Instagram

Marketing genius?

@vidialdiano/Instagram

@samofrais/Instagram

@theherogig/Instagram

The comments were a bit of a Reynolds love fest.

outofthebox.hair.studio/Instagram

tah_pay_tay_/Instagram

@pikku_3602/Instagram

The scheme seemed to work.

@drewgoldfarb/Instagram


'It Ends with Us' will be in theaters in the U.S. starting August 9th.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Tim Walz with his cat, Afton; J.D. Vance
@KamalaHQ/X; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Hilariously Uses Video Featuring Tim Walz And His Cat To Troll JD Vance

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign hilariously used a video featuring her running mate, Tim Walz, talking about J.D. Vance's now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies" to great effect—with a little help from Walz's own rescue cat.

In 2021, Donald Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube screenshot of Simone Biles from interview
TODAY/YouTube

Simone Biles Gives Short And Sweet Answer To How She Wants To Be Remembered

Simone Biles' run at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris has officially come to an end, and the most-decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history sat down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to reflect on her career and talk about her legacy.

After the host asked Biles how she wants to be remembered in the sport, the 11-time Olympic medalist responded with a simple yet heartfelt answer:

Keep ReadingShow less
Person appearing shocked
Afif Ramdhasuma/GettyImages

People Describe The Most Insane Things They've Ever Witnessed

With smartphones being omnipresent, any spontaneous occurrence can be preserved for posterity.

Because if there's no snap to prove something you witnessed that left you speechless, it never happened, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Nedoroscik; Elmo
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace

Stephen Nedoroscik Just Gave Elmo Some Adorable Advice About Being A 'Specialist'

Stephen Nedoroscik came in clutch once again, but this time it wasn't to clench Team USA's first Olympic podium finish in men's gymnastics in 16 years.

No, the pommel horse specialist came through this time as a friend, and gave Elmo some important and adorable advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; Kamala Harris
Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Julia Beverly/Getty Images

People Think Taylor Swift Just Low-Key Endorsed Harris Thanks To A Viral Photo She Posted

People on social media believe Taylor Swift just discreetly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent Instagram post.

Of course, not everyone is so sure.

Keep ReadingShow less