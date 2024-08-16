Skip to content
Ex-NBA Player Who Just Won Minnesota GOP Primary Calls Women 'Too Mouthy' In Resurfaced Clip

Royce White
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A viral clip of former NBA player-turned-politician Royce White telling Steve Bannon that women have become 'too mouthy' has resurfaced after White won the Republican primary in Minnesota to face off against Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 16, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
In a resurfaced clip, Royce White, the ex-NBA player who just won the Minnesota GOP Senate primary, said that women have become "too mouthy."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the conspiracy theorist has been called out for his remarks.

In fact, the Donald Trump supporter's social media feed is riddled with homophobic slurs and vile language, from multiple posts with the words "f*g" and "tr*nny" to calling Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "c*nts."

@BorisLuvNatasha/X

Regardless, White still won the Minnesota Republican Party’s Senate primary against his opponent Joe Fraser on Tuesday.

Yes, despite the former hooper being suspected of multiple campaign finance violations, including using thousands of dollars of donor money at a strip club.

More recently, though, a resurfaced clip of White saying that women are "too mouthy" has resurfaced, creating yet another stir on social media.

The clip comes from White's appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room show last year.

In it, he he said:

“Well look, let's just be frank, women have become too mouthy."
"As the Black man in the room, I'll say that."

You can watch below.

And it the last couple of months, he's doubled down on his position, posting various social media videos of women using the caption:

"Mouthy."

Viewers of the resurfaced video are, of course, appalled over his utterance, but they also hope it will provide yet another piece of evidence for voters as to why he is unfit for a seat.












White will face incumbent Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)—who won 60% of the vote in 2018 and has already raised nearly $19 million in campaign funding—in the general election in November.

White has about $85,000 in his campaign account.

