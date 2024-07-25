Richard Simmons' Staff Shares The Eerily Fitting Final Pre-Written Message He Had For Fans

Richard Simmons staff shared the late fitness guru's final message for fans on social media before his untimely death on July 13, a day after his 76th birthday.
Simmons remained mostly reclusive in his later years after he had been an inspirational fitness icon for decades starting with his weight loss-focused programs, notably through his Sweatin' to the Oldies aerobics instruction videos that vaulted his stardom in the 1980s.
Despite his absence from the public eye, Simmons actively engaged with fans on social media through the help of his staff, leaving positive and uplifting messages on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook since 2022.
A week after Simmons' death, his representatives shared his final, especially poignant message to fans that was planned for Sunday, July 14, 2024.
His staff prefaced the note by explaining:
"Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting."
"As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday."
"So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it."
A photo of Simmons wearing an orange NASA space suit and gently smiling accompanied Saturday's post.
He had written:
“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard”
Fans took the message to heart and thanked his team for relaying the message, post-mortem.
The official page for NASA also responded to Simmons' celestial-inspired post, writing:
"A star among stars! Thanks for encouraging us to stay bright and keep moving!"
Simmons died on July 13, 2024, in his Los Angeles home after suffering a fall the day before.
He refused to seek medical attention as he wished to spend his 76th birthday at home. An investigation is ongoing after police initially reported Simmons's death appeared to be from natural causes.
In March, Simmons reflected on his health scare after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, on his face. Following his painful treatment, he urged fans to keep tabs on their health but also to continue hugging their loved ones.
He wrote:
"I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer."
"Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up."
“Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way," he wrote in a post.
With his signature sense of humor, he added, "Sure, once in a while, have dessert."
After some confusion regarding his health status, he assured fans at the time he was "not dying" and that his message was about "how we should embrace every day that we have."
In his final interview with People, Simmons touched on his preference for staying out of the limelight and was asked if he understood how much he was loved by fans.
“I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails.”
Rest in peace, Richard.
Our hearts remain with you in orbit among the stars.