Rachel Zegler Condemns Racist Abuse Hurled At Black Actor Playing Juliet In UK Production

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Broadway's newest Juliet, Rachel Zegler, came to the defense of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who played Juliet on the West End, and condemned those who hurled racist hate at her online.
Zegler was promoting the just-opened Romeo + Juliet alongside her costar Kit Connor when she commented on the abuse Amewudah-Rivers faced when she was announced as the Juliet to Tom Holland's Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's West End production.
In fact, Amewudah-Rivers told the Stage that she even received death threats from bigots who were incapable of accepting a Black Juliet.
The online hate was so heated and deplorable that more than 800 actors signed an open letter to decry the attacks on the actor.
Zegler, of course, is no stranger to this kind of closed-minded pushback, having faced a similar situation when she was cast as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor said she sent Amewudah-Rivers a message just the other day that said, "you're the greatest."
Zegler said the actor responded by expressing her gratitude for all "stood up for her in the time where everybody was tearing her down."
If you recall, Zegler publicly advocated for Amewudah-Rivers and actively promoted her role.
Zegler continued, claiming more should have been done to protect Amewudah-Rivers.
"I think she was failed by the people around her."
"You need to protect people when you make a vow to cast them in something where you know — you can't act stupid, you know how the general public is going to act because they've been acting that way for years."
She went on, calling out those who stood idly by as Amewudah-Rivers was being publicly attacked.
"You need to f**king say something. You need to move quickly and make sure that she is protected."
"I've never seen such heinous things said about a person before than [I did about] her."
"It took absolutely nothing out of me to shoot out a tweet saying that she was my Juliet."
She also added that the actor is "one of the most talented young actresses working in London theater."
People on social media applauded Zegler for once again standing up for someone who others feel the need to cowardly tear down.
At the end of the day, Zegler noted, being kind is not difficult but makes a world of difference.
"All it takes is one word of kindness."
"And she was extremely thankful, and that is very beautiful of her. But it took absolutely nothing out of me, and I told her not to thank me for that."
"It is basic human decency and basic kindness."
But she also added the compliments are well deserved.
"She got such rave reviews in that for a reason. She's a f**king titan."
"I love her dearly, and I can't wait to see the things she does."