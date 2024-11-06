Skip to content

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Oprah And Steven Spielberg Lead Celebrity Tributes To Late Music Icon Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hollywood A-listers and fellow musicians honored Quincy Jones with poignant tributes after his death at age 91 on Sunday.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsNov 06, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Quincy Jones was a legend in the entertainment industry, and his death over the weekend prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, celebrities and others whose lives he influenced. He was 91.

People whose careers he influenced or started took to social media to share special memories of the industry giant, as well as to honor him for his immense talent and his contributions to the arts.

Oprah Winfrey, who credits Jones with discovering her, wrote a heartfelt message.


Actor Will Smith said Jones was the "true definition of a mentor, a father, and a friend."


Producer Dr. Dre recalled how Jones was the reason he went into producing music in the first place.


Paul McCartney shared a memory of the two of them.


Lenny Kravitz talked about how much Jones meant to him.

Morgan Freeman remembered him as "a musical giant whose genius reshaped our world."

Michael Caine shares a birthday with Jones, making them "celestial twins."

Anant Singh, producer of Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom, talked about how Jones had written 'Madiba," a song for Nelson Mandela, the sheet music for which still hangs in the Sanctuary Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Former President Barack Obama commented on the loss of Jones.

Jones was the winner of 28 Grammys, as well as an Emmy, a Tony, and several Golden Globe nominations.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Lieutenant John Rodgers
Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Sheriff's Lt. Blames Sleep Meds For FB Posts Saying He 'Will Not Help' Democratic Voters

A sheriff's lieutenant in Clark County, Ohio, claimed he wasn't fully aware of what he was doing when he wrote a series of Facebook posts declaring he would not protect them if they voted Democratic in the 2024 election.

Uniform Patrol Lieutenant John Rodgers, who has worked for the Clark County Sheriff's office since 2002, wrote a series of Facebook posts explaining he would need proof a person didn't vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris before offering them aid or assistance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert O'Neill
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former Navy SEAL Roasted For Claiming Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill is regarded by many as an American hero, as he's credited as the man who took out Osama bin Laden in 2011 (though this is disputed by some of his former colleagues).

Since then he's been a vocal and outspoken supporter of Republican candidates on social media and started a podcast called "The Operator," but has mostly flown under the radar in left-wing circles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson
War Room/Real America's Voice

Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

Former Fox News host and MAGA-devotee Tucker Carlson had another wild rant on a recent podcast.

Carlson, whose fall from Fox News has led him into even more partisan media, was on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast with a new theory. He claimed the increase of hurricane activity was not, in fact, caused by global warming, but by abortion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Seiter; Victoria Scone
@josh_seiter/X, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Reality Star Rages Over Cervical Screening Ad With 'Man In Costume'—Except She's A Cis Woman

Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter railed against the National Health Service's cancer screening ad for using "a man in costume."

However, the person featured in the NHS ad was not a man, but none other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of a woman grasping a man's hand. Her diamond engagement is prominent.
Photo by Shelby Deeter on Unsplash

People Share The Signs They Knew Their Relationship Was Over

Love can be a wonderful thing.

Some say... "love is all you need."

Keep ReadingShow less