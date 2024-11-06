Oprah And Steven Spielberg Lead Celebrity Tributes To Late Music Icon Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a legend in the entertainment industry, and his death over the weekend prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, celebrities and others whose lives he influenced. He was 91.
People whose careers he influenced or started took to social media to share special memories of the industry giant, as well as to honor him for his immense talent and his contributions to the arts.
Oprah Winfrey, who credits Jones with discovering her, wrote a heartfelt message.
Actor Will Smith said Jones was the "true definition of a mentor, a father, and a friend."
Producer Dr. Dre recalled how Jones was the reason he went into producing music in the first place.
Paul McCartney shared a memory of the two of them.
Lenny Kravitz talked about how much Jones meant to him.
Morgan Freeman remembered him as "a musical giant whose genius reshaped our world."
Michael Caine shares a birthday with Jones, making them "celestial twins."
Anant Singh, producer of Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom, talked about how Jones had written 'Madiba," a song for Nelson Mandela, the sheet music for which still hangs in the Sanctuary Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Former President Barack Obama commented on the loss of Jones.
Jones was the winner of 28 Grammys, as well as an Emmy, a Tony, and several Golden Globe nominations.