Piers Morgan 'Blames Trump' After Needing His Hip Replaced Following Painful Accident At London Restaurant

There's no shortage of things to blame Donald Trump for these days, including hip fractures, if you're British broadcaster Piers Morgan, at least.

Morgan recently posted on X after taking a fall in a London restaurant and fracturing his hip so badly he had to get it replaced.

In the post, along with a photo from his hospital bed, Morgan listed a number of updates on his condition. Included among them: "I blame Donald Trump."

In the post, Morgan shared that he "tripped on a small step" in a London hotel restaurant and fractured his femur "so badly I needed [a] new hip" and will be on crutches for six weeks.

And then he pithily added:

"I blame Donald Trump."

But before you get excited that Morgan has joined the resistance, his post was most likely a joke meant to mock liberals as crybabies who blame everything on Trump, whether it's his fault or not.

Which is a bold take in these times, when roughly two-thirds of America disagrees with Trump and his polls are so bad that even Fox News is reporting on it. But whatever, Piers!

That said, the bloom has long been off the rose for Morgan where Trump is concerned. He began to be more critical of Trump after the January 6, 2021 coup attempt.

And more recently, Morgan has joined the chorus of figures decrying Trump's insane threats to take over Greenland and other countries.

Just days before his femur-breaking fall, Morgan posted a modest proposal that the UK "repurchase" America to stop Trump from trying to take over the world or whatever.

Satirically using similar logic to Trump's, Morgan wrote:

" Britain should repurchase America."

"After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security."

"If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?"

So maybe his post about his hip really was a dig at Trump. Either way, it got a mixed response.

Plenty wished him well, but given how big a role Morgan has willfully played in pushing far-right rhetoric on both sides of the pond, others weren't quite so kind.





























Anyway, don't worry about Morgan—he'll no doubt be back to the airwaves bloviating about "woke" and trans people in no time.