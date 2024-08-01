Ozzy Osbourne's 'Apology' To Britney Spears For Mocking Her Dancing Skills Angers Fans Even More

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne's so-called apology wasn't good enough for fans of Britney Spears after he trashed her dancing videos on Instagram.
The 75-year-old former frontman for Black Sabbath had apparently just about had it with the pop singer's dancing videos, which are a guilty pleasure for some of her diehard fans.
But last month instead of ignoring the 42-year-old "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer's posts, Osbourne lashed out and insulted her on his family's The Osbournes podcast, saying he was tired of seeing “poor old Britney Spears dancing on YouTube every f'king day.”
“You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad," he added.
The "Prince of Darkness" made things worse when he apologized to Spears on the July 30 episode of the podcast, saying:
“Britney, I really owe you an apology, I’m so sorry for making that comment."
It would've been fine if he stopped there but this crazy train was headed nowhere fast.
He kept talking and offered her some unsolicited advice about her choreography, as if he were an expert on the dance floor, which he was not.
“It would be better if you didn’t do the same f'king dance every day," he said, adding:
"Change a few movements.”
He then dialed it back and said:
"I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”
You can watch the segment here.
Ozzy Apologies to Britney Spears & Sharon Tries the Hawk Tuahyoutu.be
But the damage was already done, and the rest was up to Team Britney.
Osbourne fans thought this was the best the septuagenarian could do.
According to Entertainment Weekly, in response to Osbourne's initial remark, Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that she wanted to “tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f'k off!!!”
Osbourne's family initially defended him, with his daughter Kelly saying she felt “so sorry” for Spears, and wife Sharon calling the singer “a poor little thing.”
However, the Osbourne women changed their tune during this week's episode.
Kelly addressed the pop star and said:
“Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am sorry if any of us offended you."
Sharon echoed the sentiment, saying:
"I like Britney a lot.”
To show there were no hard feelings, Osbourne shared a montage clip from the recent episode and captioned it with:
"Sorry, Britney – we still think you rock! 🤘"
Spears' dancing Instagram videos had fans worried about her mental health following the ending of her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021.
A September 2023 video of her dancing in a crop top and bikini bottoms with large knives raised particular alarm that led to a wellness check from local authorities who were notified to check in on the "Toxic" singer.
She had captioned the clip with, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️," which was updated with a second sentence assuring fans:
"Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!"
While the knives were props from the Hand Prop shop in LA, Spears noted:
"I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!"